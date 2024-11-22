4 Carolina Panthers who could get reduced snaps in Week 12 vs. the Chiefs
By Luke Gray
David Moore - Carolina Panthers WR
Once again David Moore makes this list. It’s time for Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales to do the right thing and remove the veteran wide receiver from the starting lineup.
Even though Moore didn’t lead the wideout room in snaps in Germany, he was on the field for 83 percent of the offensive snaps and led the Panthers' receiving core along with Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette.
Moore did some nice things in Munich. Having a touchdown chalked off for an illegal formation penalty on rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders was unfortunate. He also caught a sharp red-zone ball from second-year quarterback Bryce Young to set up a Chuba Hubbard touchdown.
This was a step in the right direction for Moore based on efforts earlier in the campaign. However, the impending return of Pro Bowl pass-catcher Adam Thielen means the writing is on the wall.
With Young forming a relationship with his promising weapons in the passing game, there's a good chance their roles are not going to diminish ahead of Thielen's return. We know exactly what the former undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State can provide. We also saw how much the Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama leaned on him a season ago.
With Young's career prospects still hanging precariously, expect him to do the same now Thielen is healthy again.
Legette and Coker could be deployed mainly on the outside. This would allow Thielen to replace Moore in the slot and use his impressive hands as Young’s safety blanket. However, there's also a chance Coker stays in the slot and Thielen works more as a Z receiver despite his advancing years.
While Moore shouldn’t be removed from the lineup entirely, don’t expect him to be seeing over 80 percent of Carolina's offensive snaps as has been the norm in recent weeks.