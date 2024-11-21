4 exciting things Carolina Panthers fans can look forward to after the 2024 bye
By Ricky Raines
Everybody loves a good rest.
Some of the greatest joys in life include a good rest. Just think about it… you just finished mowing the yard, so you sink into a chair of your choice, kick your feet up, and enjoy an ice-cold beverage while having a rest. A perfectly fire-kissed ribeye gets a good rest to allow the prime cut to redistribute the flavorful rendered juices throughout the steak. Oh, and don’t forget that ‘and on the seventh day’ rest - that one was significant.
Naturally, that leads us to the Carolina Panthers getting their rest during the Week 11 bye. Navigating the first 10 games of a football campaign isn’t exactly the creation of the universe, but it was the task at hand and the team finished that portion of work to earn their break.
They’ve already surpassed the win total from last season, despite having to clear multiple hurdles in the early part of the year. There are also plenty of question marks remaining and disappointing areas of performance to cope with.
What can fans look forward to after the bye week from this football team? There’s a good bit despite their 3-7 record. Let’s look at a few of those in greater detail.
Things Carolina Panthers fans can look forward to after the bye week
D.J. Wonnum's emergence
D.J. Wonnum was one of the more significant offseason additions for first-year general manager Dan Morgan. The former South Carolina Gamecock was coming off a season with the Minnesota Vikings in which he accumulated eight sacks and 62 total tackles, including seven for a loss.
The thought at the time seemed to be that the combination of Jadeveon Clowney and Wonnum could adequately fill the shoes of former pass rusher Brian Burns, who was dealt to the New York Giants for draft compensation. Unfortunately, the fifth-year edge defender suffered a series of dangerous setbacks during the recovery from quad surgery, including blood clots and an MRSA infection in his leg.
Wonnum made his debut in Munich, Germany against the Giants and Burns, coincidentally enough. He performed very well. Better than the former Panthers star with the Spider-Man celebration.
In just one game, he amassed six total tackles, two tackles for loss, six quarterback pressures, one sack, and one forced fumble. That now gives him the fourth-most pressures on the entire Carolina Panthers roster.