4 exciting things Carolina Panthers fans can look forward to after the 2024 bye
By Ricky Raines
Jonathon Brooks' long-awaited Carolina Panthers debut
During the Carolina Panthers' win over the New York Giants in Germany, running back Miles Sanders suffered an injury to his foot/ankle that is likely to keep him sidelined for at least the next game, if not longer.
Sanders has had a bit of a lackluster time here in Carolina, drawing the ire of many fans for his low volume of production, considering his statistical output with the Philadelphia Eagles. But the timing of this issue lines up fortuitously for another running back - second-round rookie Jonathon Brooks.
The Panthers' offensive line is playing at a high level. The ground game has proven to be the backbone of this football team. Brooks is only going to strengthen their running prospects moving forward.
Brooks was widely viewed as the top back in the 2024 draft class. He likely would’ve been selected even higher than the No. 46 overall pick had it not been for the torn ACL he suffered in the latter portion of his final collegiate season at Texas.
While his timeline to return has been pushed back further than the team, and the player’s representation, indicated during the offseason – it’s here now. Head coach Dave Canales said he fully expects the debut to come this weekend at home against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Brooks is 6-foot-0 and 216 pounds. He brings a size-speed combination to the running back room that offers a different dynamic than what we’ve seen thus far. The explosive force is also a legitimate pass-catching threat from the backfield, especially efficient at executing screens.
His vision and patience pair well with the zone-blocking scheme of this Carolina offense. Brooks' home run ability should complement the steady, straightforward business style fans love about Chuba Hubbard.
Fans have also been subjected to a lot of Sanders on third down recently, but Brooks could prove to be the man for that role as well. This is in large part due to his proficiency in pass protection – an element of his game that I liked a great deal while doing his prospect evaluation.