4 exciting things Carolina Panthers fans can look forward to after the 2024 bye
By Ricky Raines
Carolina Panthers' trio of rookie pass-catchers
When the Carolina Panthers traded up into the first round of the draft to select Xavier Legette out of South Carolina, it was assumed the team had plans for him to be a real contributor to the 2024 offense and beyond. I’m not sure you could say the same for fourth-round rookie tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders and undrafted free agent wide receiver Jalen Coker.
It’s not because they aren’t talented players. However, it’s an unlikely turn of events to get significant production out of multiple first-year players like that, especially considering their lack of draft capital.
That’s exactly what has happened up to this point.
The trio of young playmakers were all in the top 10 for receiving yards among rookies going into the Week 11 bye. Legette also has four receiving touchdowns, which ties him for third-most amongst all first-year receivers, trailing only Marvin Harrison Jr. and Brian Thomas Jr.
Now that the Panthers have traded Diontae Johnson and second-year disappointment Jonathan Mingo, the path is wide open for Legette, Coker, and Sanders to solidify large roles for the immediate and the future.
An interesting wrinkle to add is the return of Adam Thielen. He provides that veteran presence and still has the best hands in the room. At this stage of his career, he’s largely limited to working out of the slot but in theory, he could line up as the Z receiver if necessary.
That makes Coker’s usage something to monitor closely, as he’s enjoyed most of his success out of the slot himself and his game appears to be best molded for that at this level.
At Holy Cross, he took over five times as many snaps aligned as an outside option than from the slot. However, the physical differences in competition at the two levels likely play a significant part in that disparity.
Lacking top-end speed, Coker wins with technical prowess and by understanding and weaponizing leverage. He can find success outside, as well, but for development’s sake right now, being on the inside represents the best option.
Sanders is progressing every week. He’s the most legitimate receiving tight-end threat to wear the uniform since Greg Olsen. He's proven to have reliable hands and has pleasantly surprised in the yards after the catch department.
Legette, as mentioned earlier, is worth his billing as a red-zone weapon. What I will be watching for from him now is whether can he separate himself as the WR1 on the roster, or if the former South Carolina standout is likely better suited as a complementary piece.
That wouldn’t be a condemnation of him - it would just signal that there’s still likely a need for the position when we’re talking about the future as well.