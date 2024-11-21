4 exciting things Carolina Panthers fans can look forward to after the 2024 bye
By Ricky Raines
Dave Canales and Bryce Young's relationship
I want to finish with just a few quick thoughts here because it’s a crucial component of the Carolina Panthers' outlook moving forward.
This is Dave Canales’ first season as a head coach. It’s been up and down, mainly down since the team is 3-7. But with these final games, he can finally fortify the culture and identity he has been looking to cultivate.
It comes from making tough decisions. It comes from the messaging - both to the players and the team's long-suffering fans. It comes from consistency. It comes from opportunity. That is at least one aspect I can guarantee he’ll be afforded as part of Carolina's long-term vision for the future.
I don’t know if quarterback Bryce Young is the long-term answer for this franchise. He hasn't proven that yet, in my honest assessment.
I do know that Andy Dalton isn’t the answer.
I also know that if you don’t give the Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama the remaining schedule to get a look at what he can do with that aforementioned core of young offensive players for a continuous stretch of meaningful games, you’re setting yourself up for either bailing on a young, highly touted player too early. If not, you’re back at the same drawing board to start 2025 when you could’ve taken advantage of this opportunity to develop a more informed perspective, and potentially take an alternative course of action.
Regardless of which result you believe will come to fruition at the end of the season, Canales should do himself a favor and let this team sink or swim with the commitment to one quarterback for the home stretch. Young's progressed well since coming back into the lineup. His head coach should ride the wave for good or bad.
That way, at least Canales will have a better idea of what he should be looking forward to as a second-year head coach.