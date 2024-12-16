4 losers (and 1 winner) from Carolina Panthers' beatdown vs. the Cowboys
By Dean Jones
Winner No. 1
Jalen Coker - Carolina Panthers WR
It wasn't all doom and gloom for the Carolina Panthers. The positives were hard to find, but a couple stood out amid the disappointment.
Jalen Coker's return was right at the top. The wide receiver missed the last three games with a quadriceps issue. It was evident from early on that the undrafted free agent was eager to make up for some lost time.
Bryce Young had no trouble looking for Coker in key moments. The wideout displayed assured hands and crisp route-running after shaking off early rust. He also produced the game's most memorable highlight with a stunning 83-yard touchdown catch that provided the Panthers with hope.
That didn't last long, but Coker is one of the few who can look back on his performance with a sense of pride. He's gone from an afterthought to a core part of the team's plans moving forward. This positive outing further solidified these claims.
Coker and Young are developing some encouraging chemistry. One could even make a case that the Holy Cross product is becoming more influential than first-round pick Xavier Legette in Year 1 of their professional careers.
Loser No. 4
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
Bryce Young's gained a significant amount of plaudits since returning to the starting lineup. The quarterback's improved poise, precision, and confidence were evident constantly. Unfortunately, this momentum was halted by the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15.
This was easily Young's most inept performance since becoming the starter once again. The timing was off, he was under pressure almost constantly, and the former No. 1 overall selection gave away no fewer than four turnovers — two interceptions and two lost fumbles.
That's not going to win many football games. Young wasn't looking for excuses after the contest. What's important is taking on the harsh lessons learned from this defeat and responding positively over the final three regular-season engagements.
Young's future beyond the campaign remains unclear. It would be a big surprise if the Panthers didn't give him another shot in 2025 with a strong end to the season. But this loss was another example of how much the signal-caller needs to do and the reinforcements required by Carolina to take the next step.
This was a regression from Young, there's no getting away from that. Getting back on track next weekend against the Arizona Cardinals is critical.