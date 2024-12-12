4 running backs the Panthers could draft after crippling Jonathon Brooks blow
By Luke Gray
Carolina Panthers could draft Tre Stewart
A prospect who likely isn’t as well-known as the other names mentioned is Tre Stewart. However, he could turn into a real sleeper in this year's draft class that represents a potential low-risk, high-reward pickup by the Carolina Panthers in the wake of Jonathon Brooks' injury problems.
After an impressive three-year stint at Limestone University — a Division II school coached by former Panthers wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery — he took his talents to Jacksonville State. This was a shrewd move that elevated him into the draft conversation at the best possible time.
Stewart has been lights out for the Gamecocks this season, tallying 1,604 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns. His 23 scores on the ground are third in the nation behind Heisman Trophy finalist Ashton Jeanty and Army signal-caller Bryson Daly. That's not bad company to be in.
In the recent Conference USA championship game against Western Kentucky, the Winston-Salem native was utterly dominant with 201 rushing yards and three touchdowns. This spearheaded his team's 52-17 win and will have done nothing but raise his draft stock heading into the all-important assessment process.
It seems likely that despite his excellent season, Stewart remains something of an overlooked prospect in this draft class. This means he could be available later in the draft, allowing general manager Dan Morgan to take him late on Day 3 with more of a low-pressure selection.
In an ideal world, the Panthers would have Brooks at 100 percent to become a formidable tandem with Chuba Hubbard. The NFL rarely goes according to plan for any team. How Morgan pivots will be crucial to keep the team's offensive momentum building next season and beyond.
Whether it's anyone on this list or another prospect, the Panthers need reinforcements. What Morgan has to decide is whether to get someone in free agency or go with a longer-term option via the draft.