Dan Morgan receives harsh draft lesson with Jonathon Brooks' tragic tale
By Dean Jones
Dan Morgan's done a good job since being promoted to general manager. The Carolina Panthers look in much better long-term shape under his guidance. This is even more impressive when one considers the mess inherited by the new front-office leader.
Morgan looks well-positioned to strengthen the roster further this offseason. He's got some salary-cap space to work with that could increase through releases and contract restructures. The Panthers also have a bounty of 2025 NFL Draft selections at their disposal following plenty of maneuvering in the trade market.
It hasn't all been good news. One tragic tale above all else should serve as a harsh lesson to Morgan as he gets set to embark on the 2025 recruitment period.
Carolina Panthers' gamble on Jonathon Brooks' health hasn't paid off
This centers on Jonathon Brooks. The Panthers traded up to acquire the promising running back at No. 46 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. It was a surprising move considering the needs elsewhere and the fact he tore his ACL late in the college football campaign.
The Panthers were suitably satisfied with Brooks' medical records during the team's comprehensive pre-draft assessments. He was the best running back in this year's class — someone capable of bringing a different dynamic to Carolina's offense alongside quarterback Bryce Young and Chuba Hubbard in the backfield. Unfortunately, things haven't gone according to plan.
Brooks took considerable time to get back into the fold. The Panthers erred on the side of caution before confidence increased. After flashing over his first two NFL games, the former Texas star's momentum came to an abrupt halt in Week 15 at the Philadelphia Eagles.
The first-year pro went down with a non-contact injury on his first carry. Brooks tore the same ACL he'd been rehabilitating for the best part of a year. This is a crippling blow that could leave him unable to make a lasting contribution until 2026.
Morgan shouldn't be criticized for trying to find exceptional playmakers. Injuries can happen to anybody, but the red flags surrounding Brooks were glaring. Being more cautious in similar situations might be the desired path moving forward.
The Panthers took a big risk with Brooks. They weren't expecting any immediate return on their investment, but it now seems they won't get any legitimate production until he's halfway through his rookie contract at best.
Hopefully, Brooks can get over this setback and carve out a prolific career for himself in Carolina. It'll be a long, hard struggle that requires more mental and physical strength than ever before. Carolina will be behind him every step of the way, providing the player with everything he needs during his second grueling rehabilitation in consecutive years.
As for Morgan? He cannot let this concerning pick lead to hesitancy. But it might cause the general manager to look away from those who've sustained serious injuries at the collegiate level in the coming years.
Time will tell on that one.