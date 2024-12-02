4 winners (and 3 losers) from Carolina Panthers' defeat vs. the Buccaneers
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 2
Carolina Panthers red-zone offense
The Carolina Panthers managed to move downfield with relative ease against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Converting red-zone opportunities into touchdowns was the tricky part.
Considering how tight things were between the two division rivals, it made a huge difference. There was an egregious call that nullified an Adam Thielen touchdown grab, but head coach Dave Canales needs to find better solutions when his team gets into the business end of the field.
The Panthers converted just one of four red-zone chances in this one. Couple this with Eddy Pineiro's field goal misses, and this contest should have been out of sight with more consistent execution. It's all part of the learning curve for a team that's done nothing but underachieve throughout David Tepper's ownership.
This must be cleaned up. There needs to be more balance in the red zone. Things don't click effectively enough in this critical area and it was the primary catalyst behind Carolina's eventual loss.
If the same complications emerge at Lincoln Financial Field against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14, it's going to be a long afternoon at the office.
Winner No. 4
Tommy Tremble - Carolina Panthers TE
Not having rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders due to a neck issue gave Tommy Tremble another opportunity. This was his do-or-die moment to prove he can be part of the team's plans beyond the current campaign.
Tremble's had a frustrating year through health issues. The former third-round pick dropped a touchdown pass versus the Kansas City Chiefs to further raise concerns. A huge effort was needed to give himself a fighting chance of an extended stay.
The Notre Dame product rose to the occasion. Tremble managed to become a dependable target for quarterback Bryce Young across the middle and displayed encouraging yards-after-the-catch prowess for good measure.
This was a major positive from Tremble's standpoint. The fourth-year pro proved he can play a part with a clear run of luck on the health front. There is some work to do, but securing five receptions from eight targets for 77 receiving yards was a good place to start.
If Sanders cannot go next weekend at the Eagles, the Panthers need similar output from Tremble versus a legitimate Super Bowl challenger.