Expected Panthers injury news provides do-or-die chance for Tommy Tremble

The Carolina Panthers won't have promising rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders in Week 13 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as expected. This provides Tommy Tremble with one final chance to prove he can become part of the team's long-term future.
Big things were expected of Tremble this season. The former third-round selection was lauded by head coach Dave Canales throughout the offseason for his encouraging progress and emerging leadership. Unfortunately, things haven't gone according to plan for the Notre Dame product.
Tremble's suffered more problems with injuries, playing just six games - five of which he's started. He remains on the fringes in Carolina's passing attack thanks in no small part to Sanders' emergence, accumulating 10 receptions from 14 targets for 77 receiving yards.
In contrast, Sanders has more receiving yards than any Panthers tight end since Greg Olsen departed for the Seattle Seahawks in 2020. The rookie fourth-round pick looks like a potential foundational piece to build around long-term. That cannot be said of Tremble, who's out of contract next spring and faces an uncertain future.
Tommy Tremble can cement his Carolina Panthers future in Week 13
This is Tremble's big moment. His do-or-die situation will ultimately determine whether the Panthers keep him around or not.
With Ian Thomas on injured reserve and unlikely to return next season, Tremble takes center stage. There is only special teams ace Feleipe Franks behind him on the tight end depth chart with Sanders on the sidelines. He'll be involved heavily and producing the goods is critical.
General manager Dan Morgan will be watching how Tremble handles these increased responsibilities closely. The front-office figure has another big offseason ahead of him in 2025. If he feels like a better alternative can be found in free agency or the draft, he won't hesitate to move the No. 80 overall selection in 2021 on with little fanfare attached.
Tremble's fate hasn't been cemented yet. He's got some useful athleticism to call upon and is a decent blocker. However, concentration issues in the passing game remain an ongoing frustration, as demonstrated by his failure to bring in a touchdown pass from quarterback Bryce Young versus the Kansas City Chiefs.
There's no doubt Sanders represents the future. He's progressing much quicker than most anticipated and has legitimate TE1 potential with some extra refinement. What Tremble must do is convince those in power he can serve as a complimentary piece and potentially replace Thomas as the team's lead-blocker at the position.
Flashing some promise isn't going to cut it for Tremble anymore. This is his fourth season with the Panthers and he's flattered to deceive throughout. One could point to his early development being mismanaged by Matt Rhule, but that's a distant memory now and the same complications remain.
A huge effort is needed from Tremble in Week 13. Much will depend on Sanders' health moving forward, but there won't be many opportunities like this left for the tight end before the Panthers decide on his status beyond the current campaign.
