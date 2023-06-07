Tommy Tremble sheds further light on Carolina Panthers' incompetence under Matt Rhule
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble lifted the lid on yet more incompetence from previous head coach Matt Rhule's time with the franchise.
We all know that Matt Rhule was never cut out to be an NFL head coach. His constant fumbling of critical decisions and a clear inability to develop talent were just two reasons behind his demise with the Carolina Panthers - but he did manage to land on his feet thanks to a lucrative offer from Nebraska.
The Panthers are moving differently without Rhule's petulant mismanagement of team affairs. Frank Reich and Scott Fitterer formed a productive working relationship quickly, which ensured they were able to mold an elite-level coaching staff, sign plenty of veteran free agents that can assist immediately, and also make a daring trade up to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft for quarterback Bryce Young.
Everyone is closing the chapter on Rhule's disastrous era, which was the worst coaching stint in franchise history. Or at least they would if new levels of incompetence weren't coming up almost constantly.
Tommy Tremble sheds light on Matt Rhule's incompetent Carolina Panthers reign
Another fine example of Rhule having absolutely no clue what he was doing arrived courtesy of Tommy Tremble. The tight end stated to Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer via Yahoo Sports that this was the first time in three years he's been coached up in terms of receiving and that the previous regime left players to their own devices.
"This is the first time that we’ve really been coached up, receiving-wise, other than us trying to figure it out on our own. This is really the first opportunity we’ve had to excel in the receiving game, and have points, and (receive) teaching points on how to attack this kind of leverage, attack this kind of defense. . . . Before it was more, you run it, you run what’s on paper and you try to make it work, and if it didn’t work, you’d try to figure it out yourself. So, having that kind of backing, that kind of support — from all over the coaching staff to the players, themselves — I think it’s been a world of difference in what our accelerating (of) the receiving game has been."- Tommy Tremble via Yahoo Sports
This is literally unbelievable. Rhule might have had a decent enough eye for talent - or at least the process of identifying it aside from the constant stream of failings at the quarterback - but he had no idea whatsoever how to progress them effectively.
None.
This new lease of life for Tremble could mean others are also in line for significant improvements this offseason. Perhaps players such as Terrace Marshall Jr., Chuba Hubbard, Shi Smith, Yetur Gross-Matos, and Jeremy Chinn can also improve with the coaching upgrades made by Carolina this spring.
Reich seems to be high on Tremble's athletic traits, which could provide the Panthers with a dynamic one-two punch in the tight end room after signing Hayden Hurst. But it's vital that the one-time Notre Dame stud picks things up quickly in pursuit of more involvement.
One is almost lost for words about Rhule, the proverbial snake oil salesman whose big talk was never backed up with any substance. While coaches can get away with that in college, it simply doesn't fly among grown men, who can spot frauds from a mile away.
Something Rhule was beyond all doubt at the NFL level.