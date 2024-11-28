Miles Sanders and 4 Panthers whose time in Carolina is coming to an end
By Dean Jones
Ian Thomas - Carolina Panthers TE
Most Carolina Panthers fans believe Ian Thomas outstayed his welcome long ago. They were perplexed when those in power under the previous regime kept him around - on pretty decent money - once his rookie contract expired. What followed was more inept production and an anonymous contribution to the passing game.
Thomas got the first shot at replacing Greg Olsen when the prolific Pro Bowl tight end departed for the Seattle Seahawks in 2020. He flashed promise as a rookie in 2018. However, it didn't take long to realize that this gamble wasn't going to pay off.
The former fourth-round selection out of Indiana was reduced to blocking responsibilities more often than not. Thomas performs better in this area, but he hardly sets the world alight either. With the player now on injured reserve and his contract once again up for renewal, the Panthers will never get a better opportunity to cut the cord on this experiment once and for all.
Nobody in the fanbase will be shedding too many tears when Thomas inevitably receives his marching orders. And in all honesty, he's got nobody to blame but himself.
Jordan Fuller - Carolina Panthers S
There was a significant amount of intrigue when the Carolina Panthers signed Jordan Fuller in free agency. The veteran safety knew Ejiro Evero well from their time together on the Los Angeles Rams. He brought quality credentials to the table and was expected to form a formidable backend tandem with Xavier Woods in 2023.
Fuller's flashed promise on occasion. A spell on injured reserve hasn't helped, but the performances haven't been near the required standard as yet.
The former sixth-round pick has featured in just five games. He's giving up 100 percent of targets and a 114.9 passer rating when targeted. Couple this with Fuller's lack of conviction against the run, it's not hard to picture his time in Carolina being a one-and-done arrangement.
This could be dependent on whether Evero sticks around. Carolina's defensive coordinator is expected to draw head coaching interest once again. A situation could also emerge where the Panthers opt for a fresh start and remove him from the equation depending on how things go over the next six games.
Either way, it's not looking especially promising for Fuller. The same also applies to Woods, who's out of contract and has regressed considerably in 2024.