Dave Canales provides clarity after scary Ja'Tavion Sanders injury vs. Chiefs
By Dean Jones
Ja'Tavion Sanders has emerged as one of the Carolina Panthers' most pleasing surprises of the season. The rookie tight end looks like someone capable of manning the spot long-term - something the franchise has been seeking ever since Greg Olsen departed. Unfortunately for the first-year pro, his momentum came screeching to an abrupt halt in Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
There was a significant amount of concern for Sanders after he took a big hit late in the second quarter. The No. 101 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft flipped over and hit his head hard on the ground. It didn't take long for concerns to arise.
Sanders ended up motionless and got significant attention from Carolina's medical staff on the field before being carted off. The anxious feeling across Bank of America Stadium was evident. It was a waiting game for everyone associated with the organization regarding further developments.
Ja'Tavion Sanders update alleviated some concern after scary injury
The Panthers quickly ruled out Sanders with a neck issue. Head coach Dave Canales stated that he had all feelings in his limbs when speaking to the CBS crew before the second half. Team writer Darin Gantt revealed that the former Texas standout was being taken to a nearby hospital for additional tests before his prognosis became clearer.
This was the last thing Carolina needed. But considering the grave worry around Sanders when the hit was made, it could have been a lot worse.
Taking every possible precaution is pivotal in this scenario. The Panthers aren't playing for anything other than pride this season. If taking Sanders out of the firing line to preserve his long-term aspirations is the right thing to do, those in power won't hesitate.
Hopefully, the news about Sanders will continue on this positive trajectory. Football comes second when things like this happen between the lines. The player's recovery is the most important thing of all, but Canales alleviated some fears with his update if nothing else.