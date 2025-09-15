4 winners (and 3 losers) from Panthers' dramatic defeat at the Cardinals

Loser No. 1

Austin Corbett - Carolina Panthers C

One thing that blighted the Carolina Panthers' opening weekend defeat against the Jacksonville Jaguars was offensive execution. In particular, the chemistry issues between quarterback Bryce Young and veteran center Austin Corbett.

There was something amiss. This trend continued early in Week 2. Things improved from a communication standpoint as the contest went on, but the number of high snaps was alarming. The player's pass protection was adequate, but there remains concern around his inability to set a core base to hold his ground on running plays.

If that wasn't enough, another frustrating injury befell Corbett late in the game. The former Nevada standout went off and didn't return, leaving understudy Cade Mays to fill the void. Considering how many health problems the player has had over the last few years, this is the last thing anyone associated with the Panthers needed.

Corbett will be hoping it's nothing too serious. But regardless of whether he is available for Week 3 or not, Mays is pushing hard for starting involvement.

Winner No. 2

Carolina Panthers special teams

The Panthers don't get back into this game without their special-teams unit. This group was outstanding throughout the contest, displaying aggression and explosiveness to set the tone and lay the table for other phases to raise their performance levels.

Carolina's special-teams coverage was first-class. They left heavy hits aplenty on the Arizona Cardinals' kick returners, which provided a spark at the best possible time.

Rookie Trevor Etienne flashed elusiveness and speed in the return game to give the offense some decent field position. Undrafted rookie kicker Ryan Fitzgerald continues to grow into a consistent performer in key moments.

It went relatively unnoticed, but it was extremely important to the team's comeback. Punter Sam Martin put the exclamation point on the special-teams showcase with an onside kick that was remarkably recovered by the Panthers.

Sadly, the Panthers could get into the end zone again despite the Cardinals doing everything possible to throw away the game. But that does not detract from how impressive the special teams were.

Loser No. 2

Xavier Legette - Carolina Panthers WR

The Panthers have a Xavier Legette problem.

As Tetairoa McMillan caught the eye, and the Panthers managed to gain 35 receptions for 328 passing yards after a rousing fightback, Legette once again struggled. Carolina tried valiantly to give him the looks needed to gain momentum, but the No. 32 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft fluffed his lines.

Legette gained no positive ground on a jet sweep. He was targeted eight times, bringing in just one reception for minus two receiving yards. It was the latest in a long line of subpar performances from the player, who's in danger of dropping into the dreaded draft bust category if the same trend continues.

Some fans aren't giving up. Others have thrown in the towel on Legette. The truth lies somewhere in the middle, but head coach Dave Canales might be forced to take him out of the firing line for some much-needed breathing space if things continue like this for much longer.

Brycen Tremayne made a couple of solid catches. Ja'Tavion Sanders and Hunter Renfrow worked the middle of the field well. Legette needs to raise his game or get left behind.