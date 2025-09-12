Former Panthers star goes scorched earth on Xavier Legette after epic disaster

Xavier Legette's season began in depressingly familiar fashion. The Carolina Panthers are expecting bigger things from the second-year wide receiver in 2025. But based on his efforts against the Jacksonville Jaguars, there is an enormous amount of hard work ahead.

Legette was credited with three drops in Week 1, but it felt like more. He couldn't create separation and offered nothing after the catch. His inexplicable lack of awareness to not get both feet in bounds for a big gain drew the ire of fans on social media. This was not the first impression he wanted to leave.

The South Carolina product continues to struggle as wide receivers taken after him thrive. Ladd McConkey and Keon Coleman shone in Week 1, leaving sections of the fan base wondering if general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales made a monumental error by going with Legette instead.

Xavier Legette receives heavy criticism from ex-Panthers defensive back

Former Panthers defensive back Captain Munnerlyn didn't hold back when discussing Legette's failings. He claimed that the excuses don't wash anymore. It's time for the wideout to prove why the Panthers drafted him in the first round, as doubts grow about his long-term outlook.

"It don't help you win games. It don't help you catch the ball. It don't help you block somebody. The s---- and giggles are over now. It's time to put up or shut up. We wanna win football games, and you're not helping us. I want this kid to be successful so bad, but I'm tired of the excuses. What about lacing them up and playing football? Everyone wants to talk about his accent; he's been in GloRilla videos and stuff like that. What about playing football? Playing football pays your bills, and right now, he's not showing us that he was deserving of a first-round pick. He has to pick his game up." Captain Munnerlyn

Legette is well aware of the criticism coming his way. He's confident of turning things around, but the Panthers need improvements quickly.

They traded Adam Thielen to the Minnesota Vikings. Jalen Coker is on injured reserve for the next three weeks at least. They cannot afford Legette to fluff his lines constantly — not when they've invested so much in his athletic intangibles becoming something more.

Munnerlyn is right; it's put up or shut up time for Legette now. The mistakes he made as a rookie won't be brushed under the rug in Year 2. Either become more productive and firmly establish yourself as a core part of Carolina's offensive strategy moving forward, or the Panthers will find someone who can.

It's that simple.

