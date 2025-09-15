4 winners (and 3 losers) from Panthers' dramatic defeat at the Cardinals

Winner No. 3

Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB

Things couldn't have started much worse for quarterback Bryce Young versus the Arizona Cardinals. He gave up a fumble on the opening drive. On the second series, he inexplicably threw the football under pressure, which flopped into the grateful hands of Baron Browning.

The reaction on social media saw fans ready to give up on Young. But despite these potentially disastrous setbacks, the former Alabama standout showed the correct resolve — not for the first time in his professional career.

Young looked like a different player in the second half. He was poised, decisive, and made things happen. He looked in complete control pre-snap and raised the urgency of his teammates in the huddle. Everyone started to believe again when all hope seemed lost.

It wasn't enough to get what would have been a remarkable comeback victory, but Young got people back onside. Once he cleans up the sloppy individual mistakes, it's all systems go.

Loser No. 3

Trevin Wallace - Carolina Panthers LB

The Panthers' linebacking corps was under increased scrutiny in Week 2. They were nothing short of lackluster to begin the campaign, so a rousing effort was needed to increase confidence in their outlook amid the ongoing doom and gloom.

Trevin Wallace didn't manage to raise performance levels enough. The second-year pro looks devoid of confidence. He's a liability in coverage, which is surprising when one considers that this was an area of strength during his rookie campaign.

There was a hesitancy to get around the action. Wallace has the physical tools to be successful over time, but the Panthers should consider the possibility of finding another veteran on the open market and switching him back into a rotational role.

Dan Morgan chose Wallace in the third round last year, which was somewhat surprising at the time. He's not going to admit defeat on his selection at this stage. However, adjustments are needed if the Panthers want to get their season back on track.

Winner No. 4

Jaycee Horn - Carolina Panthers CB

A lot of Jaycee Horn's good work doesn't show up on the stat sheet. But once again, the stud cornerback put on a coverage clinic that neutralized his side of the field with minimal fuss.

The former South Carolina standout looked fluid, confident, and aggressive. Horn shut down anyone unfortunate enough to be across from him on the line of scrimmage. The Cardinals had to move Marvin Harrison Jr. elsewhere to get any joy. That is the sort of respect saved for the truly elite corners around the league.

This is exactly what the Panthers had in mind when they gave Horn a lucrative contract extension ahead of time. The defense has problems, but coordinator Ejiro Evero knows what he's getting from the No. 8 pick in 2021.

Horn looks well on course for another Pro Bowl-caliber campaign. If additional growth arrives, his contract will look pretty cheap when it's all said and done.

