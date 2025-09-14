5 major observations from Bryce Young's performance at the Cardinals

Bryce Young is only one game into the season. However, the need to put on a good performance during the Carolina Panthers' road trip to the Arizona Cardinals was imperative.

The quarterback took a step back from the high standards he set for himself over the second half of 2024. Young turned the football over three times, and he just wasn't able to generate any consistent momentum. While he was let down by his wide receivers not named Tetrairoa McMillan, the signal-caller won't be looking back on his outing against the Jacksonville Jaguars with any great fondness.

There is one good thing about the NFL: you can wipe the slate clean from week to week. Young is a strong-minded character, which he'll need in no uncertain terms to silence his ever-increasing doubters. And that all started at State Farm Stadium.

The Cardinals smelled blood in the water. They wanted to make things difficult for Young with an explosive defense. They were also brimming with confidence after narrowly seeing off the New Orleans Saints for an opening weekend success.

As it turned out, it was another performance that just got away from Young and the Panthers. Not even a heroic effort in the second half was enough to prevent their second victory in as many games.

With that being said, here are five major observations from Young's second outing of the campaign in Arizona.

Major observations from Bryce Young's performance against the Cardinals

Bryce Young's disastrous start

This is the last thing Bryce Young or anyone associated with the Carolina Panthers needed. His opening two drives were nothing short of catastrophic, and it left Dave Canales' squad with yet another mountain to climb.

First, the quarterback fumbled after being hit by Josh Sweat. Linebacker Zaven Collins scooped it up for a defensive touchdown. But that wasn't all.

Under duress on the next drive, Young threw the football when taking the sack would have been more beneficial. The ball flopped into the air and into the grateful hands of Baron Browning for the interception.

The Cardinals were held to three points, which was something. But if there was dwindling confidence in Young before the game, this reached levels not seen since the benching before Week 3 last season.

There was one positive for Young. There was a long way to go and a lot of football left to play. The Heisman Trophy winner had to get himself off the canvas and display the resolve that got him another shot in 2025. And after this woeful opening to proceedings, the margin for error was slimmer than ever.