Draft analyst delivers harsh Bryce Young reality Panthers fans don’t want to hear

Bryce Young is in a crossroads season. It wasn't the best start in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but it's way too early for the Carolina Panthers to give up on the signal-caller just yet.

However, one NFL analyst believes the Panthers could be left with a tough decision if Young cannot turn things around moving forward.

There is still utmost confidence in Young within the building. Most of the fan base is still on board, although he's got critics who cannot shake their pre-draft perceptions. He wasn't at his best last weekend, but drops and defensive frailties meant the Alabama product was pretty far down the list of issues regarding Dave Canales' squad.

Carolina Panthers urged to consider drafting another QB if Bryce Young remains inconsistent

Even so, this only magnifies how precarious Young's long-term status is. This was a sentiment echoed by John Blair from NFL Mocks, who thought more inconsistencies from the Heisman Trophy winner could see those in power turn their attention to the next crop of quarterbacks emerging from the college ranks.

"Last season, former number one overall pick Bryce Young was benched after Week 2 following a rough start. Unfortunately, this year isn’t looking much better. In the Panthers’ 26–10 loss to the Jaguars, Young completed just 51% of his passes for 154 yards and threw two interceptions. If his struggles continue, Carolina could be forced to explore quarterbacks like Garrett Nussmeier or Fernando Mendoza in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft." John Blair

This is a drastic take so early in the campaign. The Panthers gave up a king's ransom to trade up for Young at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Things weren't up to standard for almost everyone in Week 1, but there's nothing to suggest that they cannot turn things around with better planning and sterner resolve.

Dan Morgan will be covering every base and watching developments unfold carefully. Drafting another first-round quarterback wouldn't be ideal after just three years of Young under center. At the same time, the general manager won't hesitate if he isn't satisfied with the way things are progressing.

It's expected to be a high-quality quarterback class in 2026. The Panthers have other positions that need better long-term solutions, but quarterback is the one spot that surpasses everything from a priority standpoint.

Young knows he has to be better. Looking at the improvements made by the Mater Dei High School graduate when all hope seemed lost last season, he's more than capable of cementing his importance to the organization.

