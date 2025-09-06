Panthers steal top pass rusher in 2026 mock draft after Micah Parsons chase

When reports surfaced about the Carolina Panthers calling the Dallas Cowboys to see what it might take to land Micah Parsons via trade, something became crystal clear to fans.

Dan Morgan may not be entirely satisfied with Carolina's pass-rushing options despite some significant tweaks to the unit throughout his second offseason at the helm. Although players like Parsons don't become available every day, it has raised speculation about whether another pass-rushing force will join the ranks this season or next spring.

The Panthers won't settle. There is a lot of football between now and when decisions are needed, but Morgan won't hesitate to pull the trigger if D.J. Wonnum, Patrick Jones II, Nic Scourton, and Princely Umanmielen don't meet their respective billings.

Carolina Panthers bolster pass-rush with T.J. Parker in 2026 mock draft

Going down the draft route cannot be completely dismissed. This was a topic discussed by Anthony Licciardi from Sporting News, who tabbed Clemson edge rusher T.J. Parker to the Panthers at No. 7 overall in his recent 2026 mock draft.

"[T.J.] Parker has preseason expectations and enticing measurables to buoy his stock. He looked fine on Sunday, although better against the run, and there's little to suggest his stock has fallen out of the top 10. The Panthers are in desperate need of pass-rushing juice, and Parker is a safe bet for immediate production. Some projections feel rather complex this far from April. Carolina adding a high-profile edge rusher doesn't have to be." Anthony Licciardi

Parker is an explosive, forceful player. His dynamism jumps out whenever he's in pass-rushing situations. And as Licciardi mentioned, there were notable improvements against the run during the Tigers' defeat to LSU on opening weekend to further enhance his stock.

If the Panthers are selecting at No. 7, that means things haven't quite gone according to their bold plans. Much will depend on quarterback Bryce Young's performance levels and the team's other possible issues, but someone like Parker would be a tough proposition to turn down if his trajectory keeps pointing up.

The Panthers have never selected a prospect from Clemson. Looking at the talent set to take their chances at the next level from the program in 2026, Morgan would be wise to consider breaking this streak. Parker is ticking all the boxes right now. Maintaining these high standards as the college football season goes on will all but guarantee he's among the first to hear his name called when the all-important selection process begins.

Picking in the top 10 again wouldn't be ideal. But make no mistake, Parker wouldn't be a bad consolation prize.

