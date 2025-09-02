Panthers just boosted Derrick Brown in a shocking way nobody saw coming

Jeremy Fowler from ESPN caused a stir by revealing that the Carolina Panthers got involved in the Micah Parsons sweepstakes. But when push came to shove, general manager Dan Morgan was reportedly unwilling to give up one of his franchise cornerstones.

And he was right.

Fowler stated during an appearance on 106.7 The Fan that the Panthers inquired about what it might take to prise Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys. When under-fire owner/general manager Jerry Jones demanded Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown be included in the package, that's where the conversation seemingly ended.

It didn't cost the Panthers anything to find out what the Cowboys wanted for inexplicably trading the All-Pro edge rusher. But make no mistake, Morgan was absolutely correct to not part ways with Brown if Fowler's report is accurate.

Carolina Panthers were right not to part ways with Derrick Brown in Micah Parsons trade

Brown is among the league's most dominant interior defenders. He broke the NFL's single-season tackle record for players at his position in 2023, earning a bumper new contract extension for his efforts. Although a knee injury restricted him to one game last season, Carolina's complete defensive capitulation without him is a testament to how vital he is to the team's strategy.

All signs are pointing up on the health front for Brown. The former Auburn standout went through some grueling knee rehabilitation to get this far. There have been no setbacks, so fans are anticipating the dominant figure to return to his game-wrecking ways right out of the gate.

The Green Bay Packers included Kenny Clark in the deal for Parsons. He's a run-stuffing specialist, but he's also approaching 30 years old. Brown is only just entering his prime, so the two are not the same. Morgan recognized this fact and walked away from negotiations.

Carolina could have given up one of its young edges. The Cowboys wanted someone capable of clogging up running lanes. Brown is the Panthers' most productive weapon in that regard, so removing him from the equation was a non-starter.

Considering the two first-round picks and record-breaking contract Parsons eventually got from the Packers, this was a step too far for Carolina at this stage of Morgan's ambitious project. But the fact that he reportedly tested the waters is proof positive he's willing to risk it all if the right opportunity presents itself.

The Panthers invested heavily in Brown. He was one of the very few players likely off the table. Don't expect that to change anytime soon.

