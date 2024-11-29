5 bargain free agents Carolina Panthers should already be thinking about in 2025
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Dante Fowler Jr.
- Edge Risher | Washington Commanders
Things have improved from a pass-rushing standpoint in recent weeks. The Carolina Panthers couldn't generate pressure consistently enough over the first half of 2024. However, the return to health of free-agent signing D.J. Wonnum has sparked everyone into life.
Regardless of whether the same trend continues or not, the Panthers need to bolster depth at the very least in this critical area of the field this offseason. Many fans believe finding a long-term edge rusher should be the team's biggest priority in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. There are also some decent-looking options set to hit free agency to widen the potential avenues available.
Dante Fowler Jr. is an intriguing name. The former first-round pick has thrived with the Washington Commanders so far this season, gaining 8.5 sacks after deciding to link back up with head coach Dan Quinn in a different environment. He's the wrong side of 30 years old now, but the production remains highly consistent.
This will probably be Fowler's last chance for a big-money contract. But if the Panthers can get someone like this without breaking the bank, that's a win-win for Ejiro Evero's progressive defensive unit.
Carolina Panthers could sign Jourdan Lewis
- Cornerback | Dallas Cowboys
Jaycee Horn is going to be a wealthy man at season's end. The stud cornerback is proving his worth as one of the league's premier shutdown coverage presences. He's also rid himself of the injury bug, playing in every game so far and emerging as a core foundational piece long-term.
What comes after Horn is less certain. Mike Jackson Sr. is playing well enough for another short-term commitment. Dane Jackson hasn't reached his billing as yet. Chau Smith-Wade and Caleb Farley are unknown quantities that could go either way.
The Panthers could use another dependable piece in their cornerback room. If he's not asking for too much on the money side of things, Jourdan Lewis is an enticing option.
Not many on the Dallas Cowboys are emerging with credit from a season that promised much but is delivering very little. Lewis is among the select few, improving his technique and not backing down from bigger challenges when Trevon Diggs has missed time.
Whether Horn's potential megabucks deal would prevent a decent offer being made to Lewis remains to be seen. But putting in a call to see what it might take to acquire the talented defensive back is essential.