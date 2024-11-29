5 bargain free agents Carolina Panthers should already be thinking about in 2025
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Darrick Forrest
- Safety | Washington Commanders
The Carolina Panthers have some questions to answer at the safety spot this offseason. Xavier Woods and Jordan Fuller are the starting tandem right now. They are both out of contract next spring, so those in power have a difficult decision to make regarding their future after some cracks began to show.
Fuller hasn't played enough to warrant another contract. Woods' performance levels have been on the slide, which could see general manager Dan Morgan explore alternative options depending on the money available.
Adding through the draft would be the preferred option. If the Panthers can find a bargain-basement veteran who could turn into something more from the free-agent market, the better their chances will be.
Darrick Forrest has plenty of encouraging production from a starting role during his time with the Washington Commanders. Unfortunately for the defensive back, injury derailed his progress in 2023 and he's become an afterthought under new head coach Dan Quinn this season.
Forrest has the instincts and explosiveness to be impactful. The former fifth-round pick is also unlikely to cost the earth.
Carolina Panthers could sign Tutu Atwell
- Wide Receiver | LA Rams
The Panthers need reinforcements at the wide receiver position in 2025. Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette are flashing, but the futures of Adam Thielen and David Moore are under a cloud until something gets determined one way or another.
Moore is out of contract next spring and remains inconsistent overall. Thielen is dependable and an exceptional leader within the locker room, but he'll be 35 years old next season and could be a salary-cap casualty when push comes to shove.
It doesn't look like the Panthers will be in a position to go after someone like Tee Higgins in free agency. A player like Tutu Atwell looks more realistic. He should also relish the opportunity to be a focal point in a different environment after fighting for targets behind Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua on the Los Angeles Rams.
Atwell showed he could thrive in a prominent role earlier in the season when Nacua and Kupp were injured. Opportunities have been limited since their return, so the former second-round pick could be looking for a fresh start somewhere his talents can be put to better use.
The Panthers seem like a tremendous fit, especially if they move forward with quarterback Bryce Young in 2025.