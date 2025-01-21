5 best decisions Dan Morgan made in year one as Carolina Panthers GM

Carolina Panthers interior OL reinforcements

It didn't take long to figure out what Dan Morgan's biggest objective was for the Carolina Panthers. He wanted to improve the offensive line and give quarterback Bryce Young a fighting chance of making a success of his professional career.

Good offensive linemen don't come cheap on the free-agent market. Morgan didn't care, making two significant investments to solidify the interior.

Robert Hunt was the marquee arrival, signing a five-year, $100 million deal to prise him from the Miami Dolphins. The standout right guard breathed new life into the franchise on and off the field, bringing a sense of flamboyance and accomplished production that was sorely lacking previously.

The Panthers also turned to someone Dave Canales knew well on the left-hand side. Damien Lewis signed a four-year, $53 million deal and immediately made his presence felt. His physical aggression, dominant run blocking, and ruthless demeanor were infectious. The former LSU star brought out the best in his teammates to remove the dark cloud from Carolina's offense.

Hunt and Lewis emerged as one of the league's best guard tandems. Their supreme consistency made life easier for Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton on the edge. Even when center Austin Corbett went down through injury, the protection didn't skip a beat.

This was Morgan's first big gamble on the recruitment side. It paid off handsomely.

Carolina Panthers traded for Mike Jackson Sr.

The Panthers needed to act swiftly when their cornerback room suffered a blow before the campaign. Veteran free-agent signing Dane Jackson was projected to start opposite Jaycee Horn. Everything changed when he suffered a hamstring complication and went to injured reserve.

Dan Morgan needed to act with conviction. The Panthers struck a trade agreement with the Seattle Seahawks for Mike Jackson Sr. This ended up becoming arguably the best-value acquisition of his first year at the helm.

Jackson made a seamless transition to Ejiro Evero's scheme. He played more than 1,200 defensive snaps and finished second league-wide with 13 pass breakups according to Pro Football Focus. This was the steady presence the Panthers needed, especially when teams began to get wary about throwing the football in Horn's direction.

Considering this trade cost the Panthers seventh-round pick Michael Barrett, who was going to be cut after struggling over the summer, it was a tremendous piece of business. One that will probably come with a contract extension this spring if head coach Dave Canales' recent comments were any indication.

Big changes are coming to Carolina's defense this offseason. But with Jackson and Horn operating on the boundary, fans can relax safe in the knowledge they have some stability in the secondary if nothing else.