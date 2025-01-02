Dave Canales drops not-so-subtle hint on Panthers' plans for pending free agent

The Carolina Panthers have one more game to play in 2024. After that comes some important decisions regarding the team's current playing personnel.

This was always going to be a rough year for the Panthers. They won two games last season and had nowhere to go but up. Some encouraging signs have emerged from the campaign, but this roster is nowhere close to competing with the league's heavyweights.

That is something general manager Dan Morgan will look to rectify this offseason. The Panthers can improve their salary-cap situation with extensions, restructures, and early releases. They also have nine draft selections to further bolster the ranks.

Morgan must determine which players out of contract are worth keeping around before then. Some will be moved on with little fanfare attached. It could go either way for others, but head coach Dave Canales provided a not-so-subtle hint about Carolina's plans for veteran cornerback Mike Jackson Sr.

Jackson was acquired shortly before final cuts via trade from the Seattle Seahawks. Considering it cost the Panthers nothing more than seventh-round linebacker Michael Barrett — who was going to be released after struggling to adjust — they got a significant return on their investment.

Carolina Panthers want to keep Mike Jackson Sr. beyond 2024

Canales had nothing but praise for Jackson during his latest media availability. He also declared a desire to keep him around as an experienced figure who's brought a sense of professionalism to the secondary at an important time.

"I mean, we’ll look at all the guys and evaluate that. He’s done a fantastic job. I think Jaycee [Horn] and Mike [Jackson] are like the No. 1 tandem in terms of pass breakups per attempts. So, he’s certainly come up big for us in a few games. And just the style of him, the consistency of Mike. I’ve known him for a long time. He’s exactly the type of people we want to be here with the culture, the attitude and the professionalism." Dave Canales

The player ranks second in pass breakups with 13 according to Pro Football Focus. It's not been perfect all the time, but Jackson's provided assurance more often than not opposite stud cornerback Jaycee Horn. He's also one of the very few Panthers defenders to emerge from another disastrous campaign with credit.

As always, much will depend on the money involved. Jackson knows Canales and Morgan well from their time together on the Seahawks. He's done more than enough for another deal, although there could be interest from elsewhere if he's allowed to test the market.

It'll be interesting to see how this plays out. Jackson maximized the move after being cast aside by Seattle. His representatives will have a price in mind when negotiations begin. Some common ground must be reached before everyone walks away happy.

It would be a shock if the defense wasn't given a significant makeover throughout the recruitment period, especially on the defensive front seven given their complete inability to stop the run effectively. Keeping some semblance of continuity by retaining Jackson — a dependable player with his best seasons ahead at 27 years old — wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.

Judging by Canales' comments, expect a successful resolution before things get more complicated heading into the spring.

