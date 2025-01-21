5 best decisions Dan Morgan made in year one as Carolina Panthers GM

Carolina Panthers extended Chuba Hubbard

The Carolina Panthers traded up in the second round to select Jonathon Brooks at No. 46 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. That was a head-scratcher at the time and left many wondering what the future would hold for running back Chuba Hubbard.

Hubbard deserves praise for bouncing back from an indifferent rookie campaign to carve out a role for himself. Head coach Dave Canales lauded his tone-setting work ethic and emerging leadership throughout the offseason. With Brooks recovering from a torn ACL and Miles Sanders underperforming, the Panthers were relying on the former fourth-round selection heavily.

He duly delivered.

The Oklahoma State product became one of the league's most productive running backs. Hubbard's explosiveness, patience, and contact balance were outstanding. He led from the front when quarterback Bryce Young was benched, taking on more of the mantle and thriving along the way.

Dan Morgan had seen enough. The general manager tied Hubbard to the franchise long-term with a four-year extension before things got more complicated. This was a strange move to those on the outside looking in, but it was well-deserved recognition for an emerging franchise cornerstone.

This decision looks even better now. Brooks lasted three games before he tore the same ACL and probably won't be seen again until 2026. Fortunately for the Panthers, they have Hubbard to pick up the slack.

Carolina Panthers traded Diontae Johnson and Jonathan Mingo

The Panthers were well within their right to trade for wide receiver Diontae Johnson. It didn't cost them much to find out if he could offer something. The player was also motivated to prove the Pittsburgh Steelers wrong after being cast aside for nothing more than cornerback Donte Jackson and a late-round pick swap.

Things looked promising early on. Johnson looked the part over the summer, developing solid chemistry with quarterback Bryce Young and working hard to change the concerning narrative that he was a locker-room distraction. It didn't take long for things to unravel.

Johnson wasn't happy with the Panthers' poor start and let people know about it. This hurt Young and caused unwanted friction. General manager Dan Morgan saw what was unfolding and reacted accordingly, practically giving him away to the Baltimore Ravens and even taking on the majority of his salary to seal the deal.

It was a contentious issue at the time. Looking at how things have unfolded for Johnson since then, the Panthers were right to cut their losses before things escalated.

Jonathan Mingo was a lost cause with no future. The former second-round pick failed to maximize his opportunities and was traded to the Dallas Cowboys for a fourth-round pick. This was great compensation and allowed the likes of Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders to get more involved.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis