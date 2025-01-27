5 best decisions Dave Canales made in year one as Carolina Panthers head coach

Trusting young Carolina Panthers players

Dave Canales probably knew that his squad wasn't going to be good enough this season. The Carolina Panthers were rooted at rock bottom with nowhere to go but up under his leadership. There were positive changes throughout the offseason, but it was always going to take time.

It was a rollercoaster campaign as expected. However, one of the biggest underlying positives to emerge centered on Canales' trust in his young players.

Canales placed significant responsibilities on some unproven commodities. Most of the 2024 NFL Draft class got extended playing time during the season. The Panthers also found two undrafted gems in wide receiver Jalen Coker and safety Demani Richardson. The head coach had no qualms about putting a lot on their plate to see how they'd cope.

Even when the Panthers weren't performing as expected and injuries began to take their toll, Canales' belief in his fledgling stars never wavered. He took the rough with the smooth, continuing their development and keeping spirits high. This holds a ton of weight with players looking for someone to believe in.

This experience is going to serve them well. Canales deserves praise for throwing his inexperienced players into the fire and keeping faith with them through the good times and bad.

Benching Bryce Young

One of the biggest reasons Dave Canales got the head coaching job in Carolina was his work with quarterbacks. He helped Russell Wilson to superstardom. He galvanized the careers of Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield. The Panthers were hoping he could do the same for Bryce Young after his woeful rookie campaign.

The early signs were promising throughout the offseason. That didn't transition to a competitive setting as Young had some legitimate difficulties over the first two games of 2024.

Young's confidence waned to demoralizing levels. Players were becoming frustrated and everything was out of sync. This forced Canales into drastic action early in his tenure.

The Panthers benched Young in favor of Andy Dalton. They received scathing criticism for supposedly giving up on the former Alabama star too soon. Canales thought taking him out of the firing line and allowing him time to develop away from the spotlight was the best route forward. He was right.

When Young came back into the lineup, he looked like a different player. There was poise, conviction, and pocket presence. The Heisman Trophy winner was aggressive and played with a swagger that's hard not to love. He came through in the clutch and got everyone to follow his lead.

This was a bold move from Canales that could have gone either way. He trusted Young's resolve to come out on the other end smiling. Carolina's future looks incredibly bright as a result.

