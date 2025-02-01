5 blockbuster trades Carolina Panthers should consider to propel playoff dreams

Carolina Panthers could trade for Deebo Samuel

You'll sense a theme throughout this piece. The Carolina Panthers are in desperate need of a legitimate game-changer at the wide receiver position. That's the bottom line and something general manager Dan Morgan cannot ignore this offseason.

First-round pick Xavier Legette and undrafted free agent Jalen Coker should improve after flashing promise as rookies. Adam Thielen isn't getting any younger, but the Pro Bowler remains a gifted route technician with assured hands for quarterback Bryce Young to depend upon in critical moments.

That's not enough. Not in today's NFL.

Morgan should examine all potential possibilities. If the San Francisco 49ers make Deebo Samuel available for trade, the Panthers would be foolish not to inquire.

Samuel hails from the region and has a close friendship with Legette, so this would be a homecoming. He remains one of the league's most destructive threats after the catch and can make things happen at all three levels of the field. The Niners might make sacrifices in the coming months with quarterback Brock Purdy's rookie contract having one more year left, and he might be a player on the chopping block.

Much will depend on the compensation involved. Samuel also has one year remaining on his current contract, so an extension could be agreed upon soon after the trade in this scenario.

Carolina Panthers could trade for Grover Stewart

As mentioned previously, the Panthers should prioritize their defense this offseason. Dan Morgan's decision to allocate almost every significant resource to the offense came at a price. One that Ejiro Evero's unit paid heavily for en route to a historically bad campaign.

This all starts in the trenches. The Panthers gave up 179.8 rushing yards per game last season and couldn't muster any semblance of consistency. Losing Pro Bowl lineman Derrick Brown after just one game didn't help, but upgrades are needed even with the former first-round pick out of Auburn coming back.

The likes of Shy Tuttle, LaBryan Ray, and DeShawn Williams aren't good enough. A'Shawn Robinson could get a reprieve, but he'll need to drastically improve his run-stopping despite some encouraging signs from a pass-rushing perspective.

Acquiring Grover Stewart from the Indianapolis Colts would change Carolina's run defense instantly. He's not getting any younger at 31 years old, but the interior force is still performing at a high level. There's also a lot to like about his versatility, boasting experience as a 4-3 defensive tackle, 3-4 defensive end, or even as a nose tackle anchoring the front.

Stewart excels against the run. His 80.0 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus ranked fourth among 219 interior defensive linemen. The Colts might be reluctant sellers, but the Panthers could do far worse than look in his direction.