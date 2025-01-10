5 bold Carolina Panthers predictions for pivotal 2025 offseason

Considering the Carolina Panthers started abysmally, securing five wins from head coach Dave Canales' first campaign at the helm left reasons for optimism. There is a long way to go and a lot of hard work ahead, but there is newfound hope this downtrodden franchise can finally get back on its feet.

The Panthers have stability for the first time under David Tepper's ownership. There is no involvement in the head coach or general manager hiring cycles. They also have a franchise quarterback to build around after Bryce Young demonstrated real growth upon returning to the lineup.

Fans are dreaming big again. They think the Panthers can be a force next season if the right reinforcements arrive in the coming months. This is an opinion shared by those within the franchise and around the league.

That will be a task for general manager Dan Morgan and his staff. He stated a willingness to be aggressive in pursuit of improvements while also keeping the bigger picture in mind. He'll have a good indication of what more is needed. Bringing the right recruits that fit into the ever-growing culture is the tricky part.

A fascinating few months await. With this in mind, we made five bold predictions for the Panthers' offseason in 2025.

Bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers' 2025 offseason

Carolina Panthers refresh special teams unit

It gets lost among the other critical needs facing the Carolina Panthers, but there could be big changes afoot on special teams. If Dan Morgan feels like it, there will never be a better chance to refresh this unit.

Long-snapper J.J. Jansen is the team's longest-serving player. He holds the record for franchise appearances in succession and is still performing at a high level. A new deal should be on the table if he wants to continue his lengthy career.

All bets are off aside from that.

Inconsistent kicker Eddy Pineiro is out of contract and hasn't done enough for another deal. Kick returner Raheem Blackshear and aging punter Johnny Hekker are serviceable, but that shouldn't prevent the Panthers from seeking upgrades if they can.

This might be disappointing to some, especially where Hekker and Blackshear are concerned. At the same time, the Panthers are running a business-first operation in the front office with no sentiment attached. That's the only way they are going to emerge from the abyss and back into contention.

If that means starting over almost entirely in the key special teams spots, it's a small price to pay.