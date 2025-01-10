5 bold Carolina Panthers predictions for pivotal 2025 offseason

Carolina Panthers trade down in first-round of the draft

An encouraging second half of 2024 saw the Carolina Panthers achieve four wins and five in total. This was positive for an organization that hasn't generated much momentum in recent years, but it ended their hopes of a top-five selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

That was disappointing for those more interested in draft standing. However, learning how to win and come through in clutch moments was far more important from Dave Canales' perspective. If that means losing the chance to draft some blue-chip prospects like Travis Hunter, Mason Graham, or Tetairoa McMillan, so be it.

The Panthers are currently picking No. 8 overall. Dan Morgan will play the board accordingly and have a shortlist of options for every eventuality. The front-office leader could also decide to explore trade-down options depending on what offers come along.

Carolina has nine selections at its disposal currently. Morgan wants to build through the draft and supplement any remaining needs from the veteran pool. Trading down widens the net and might also provide the Panthers with some extra ammunition to explore trade opportunities for a proven commodity at some stage during the offseason.

Morgan might decide to stand pat and take the prospect highest on their board at No. 8. But he could just as easily bolster his assets and increase flexibility if a decent trade offer to move back presents itself.

Carolina Panthers acquire six new defensive starters

The Panthers need more quality on the defensive side of the football. Dan Morgan transitioned his large investments to the offense over his first offseason as general manager. That cannot happen again.

Carolina opted to retain defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, although some position coaches were deemed necessary sacrifices. That means those in power believe his 3-4 scheme isn't the issue, it's the playing personnel restricting its effectiveness.

This became a hot topic of discussion among the fanbase. Evero is getting a pass for now despite a historically bad campaign. If the Panthers want significant improvements to arrive, a complete overhaul is needed.

One couldn't dismiss the possibility of six new defensive starters coming into the fold. That's how drastic Carolina's approach needs to be.

Derrick Brown's return will help the defensive front, but more is needed. The linebacking corps and edge rushing spots must be upgraded. Mike Jackson Sr.'s pending extension doesn't detract from the need to find another cornerback. The Panthers should hit the reset button at the safety position.

This is just the start. The Panthers also need to bolster depth across the defensive depth chart to cope more effectively when injuries inevitably arrive. No matter how the offense performs, this team will only go so far without a more productive defense.