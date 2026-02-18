5 bold moves that could save $47 million on the Panthers' 2026 salary cap

Carolina Panthers cut A'Shawn Robinson

Cap savings: $10.5 million

The Carolina Panthers face some difficult decisions. Sacrifices need to be made, and not everyone will be pleased with the outcomes. But in their current financial predicament, there really is no other option.

Looking at the roster as things stand, coupled with the financial ramifications, there aren't many clear-cut candidates for an early release. Almost every high earner plays a vital role. Tershawn Wharton's contract is difficult to get off after one season, and general manager Dan Morgan may not want to give up on someone like tight end Tommy Tremble just yet.

With A'Shawn Robinson, it's a different story. The veteran defensive lineman performed much better in Year 2 with the club, but Carolina has a surplus in the trenches. If further additions arrive, he becomes expendable, and there are substantial salary-cap savings attached to his departure with one year remaining on his deal.

Cutting the former Alabama standout saves the Panthers $10.5 million on their cap. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero probably won't like it, but this is a business above all else. And if Morgan wants to be more aggressive this offseason, these are the drastic measures that are needed.

Robinson wouldn't be out of work for long in this scenario. But make no mistake; he is Carolina's most likely candidate for release.

Carolina Panthers extend Damien Lewis

Cap savings: $9.02 million

The Panthers have invested heavily in their offensive line throughout Dan Morgan's tenure as general manager. It's been money well spent, especially considering how successfully Carolina navigated some troubling injury problems throughout the 2025 campaign to secure the NFC South crown.

Almost every starting offensive lineman missed considerable time. Damien Lewis was the constant, playing 16 games and logging more than 900 snaps. More importantly, he was nothing short of dominant for the second straight year in Carolina.

Lewis was the more understated arrival, certainly compared to Carolina's $100 million man, Robert Hunt, in 2024 free agency. However, his physicality, tone-setting demeanor, and ruthless aggression have been a breath of fresh air. And with one year remaining on his deal, an extension before things get more complicated comes with untold benefits attached.

The former LSU star is dependable, durable, and leads by example. Lewis will only be 29 next season. Considering how long offensive linemen play well into their 30s, this is a long-term investment.

If this scenario becomes reality, the Panthers would also get some immediate salary-cap relief they desperately need. Lewis' money wouldn't go down in the coming years, but he's proven capable of being worth every cent so far.