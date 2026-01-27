Panthers fans can't ignore the signs building around obvious cut candidate

The Carolina Panthers are facing financial challenges heading into the offseason. General manager Dan Morgan highlighted the need to be more aggressive to build on the team's newly acquired momentum, but some maneuvering is required to achieve this objective.

According to Over the Cap, the Panthers have just $9.14 million in effective salary-cap space right now. Five players — Derrick Brown, Taylor Moton, Tre'von Moehrig, Jaycee Horn, and Robert Hunt — are making more than $20 million. Three more — Tershawn Wharton, Ikem Ekwonu, and Damien Lewis — are making more than $15 million.

Some careful management is needed from Morgan and cap guru Brandt Tilis. Contract restructuring can kick the can down the road, but the front-office leader has been reluctant to adopt it so far. That leaves the possibility of roster sacrifices among those under contract, and one respected team insider believes an obvious cut candidate is looming.

Carolina Panthers insider highlights A'Shawn Robinson as a potential cut candidate

Joe Person of The Athletic thought the Panthers had enough on their defensive line interior to trim some fat. And in this scenario, he believes A'Shawn Robinson is the most realistic option before the final year of his deal.

"In fact, the D-line seems like a place where the Panthers can trim a little fat to create cap space, with A’Shawn Robinson a potential cut as he enters the final year of his contract with a $12.6 million cap number. They like their interior rotation, even with Turk Wharton struggling through an injury-plagued season. Derrick Brown, coming off a career-high five sacks, and a healthy Wharton can push the pocket and set up the edge rushers, a group that needs reinforcements." Joe Person

This makes sense. Robinson played much better in 2025, providing assurance at the nose tackle spot and outstanding leadership at the business end of the campaign. Bobby Brown III also performed well enough to suggest he can thrive with these responsibilities, so disposing of the Alabama product couldn't be dismissed entirely.

Robinson counts $12.55 million against Carolina's cap next season. Releasing him saves the Panthers $10.5 million compared to $2.05 million in dead money. That extra cash would be crucial to signing players or extending those who deserve it. However, it also leaves a huge hole on the defensive front that must be filled effectively.

It's a precarious situation that could go either way. The Panthers could potentially work out a pay cut for Robinson, but he may not go for that after a bounce-back campaign. They could also seek a trade partner, but that might be difficult, since teams will know he'll be released anyway.

Morgan needs to keep sentiment out of the equation and make the business moves necessary to move forward. If that means cutting Robinson loose, so be it.