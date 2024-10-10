5 bold predictions for Carolina Panthers QB Andy Dalton in Week 6 vs. Falcons
By Dean Jones
Andy Dalton secures a 118.0 passer rating
Andy Dalton's production has tailed off following his exceptional first start at the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3. Teams now have a good sample size of game film to study and they are better prepared for how the signal-caller runs the Carolina Panthers' offensive operation. That's making things difficult, so it'll be interesting to see how the aging quarterback copes with this new challenge.
Dalton is experienced enough to keep things ticking over and remain on an even keel in the face of adversity. The Atlanta Falcons have almost no legitimate pass rush to speak of, ranking dead-last in sacks per game through five weeks despite securing the services of Matthew Judon via trade from the New England Patriots. That could change with the Panthers missing Austin Corbett and Taylor Moton, but there's just no telling for sure.
It would be a surprise if Dalton didn't bounce back in some capacity. Carolina's home-field advantage might be non-existent with disillusion rapidly returning to the fanbase, so efficient production under center and protecting the football is crucial. Dave Canales must also maintain a level of stubbornness on the ground given how well Chuba Hubbard is performing.
If Dalton can get above his season-average passer rating and reach the 118.0 mark, that should be enough to keep the Panthers competitive at the very least.
Andy Dalton gains more passing yards then Kirk Cousins
This is a bold yet realistic objective for Andy Dalton. Gaining more passing yards than someone who set a new Atlanta Falcons franchise record with 509 last time out seems like a stretch. However, nobody is anticipating Kirk Cousins to get anywhere close to this whopping figure in Week 6.
The Falcons are unlikely to be chasing this game for long periods. Carolina isn't a good team and Ejiro Evero's defense is going through some significant complications. Looking at the team's soft underbelly, one would expect Atlanta to run the football frequently with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier leading the charge.
Dalton is the one who might have to force the issue. It's a different story if the Panthers start well, but the signal-caller needs to make up for the defensive frailties that will inevitably arrive looking at the team's sample size through the opening five contests.
That gives the former TCU standout a chance to eclipse Cousins' passing totals for the game. Whether it amounts to an unlikely victory for the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium is another matter.