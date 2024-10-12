5 burning Carolina Panthers fan questions entering Week 6 vs. the Falcons
By Ricky Raines
We really must stop meeting like this, people are going to start talking. Of course, I’m referring to how we meet here at the mailbag after another Carolina Panthers loss and wonder about what in the world is going on with this team and organization. I can’t help but feel like we’re doing a live demonstration of the word ‘insanity’. But at least we’re in it together, I guess.
The Panthers not only lost against the Chicago Bears, rubbing salt directly and deeply into the open wounds of the 2023 draft trade, but they also got roundhouse kicked in the teeth. It’s the fourth time in six games this season that Carolina has allowed over 30 points to their opponent. It’s also the third instance of the offense only being able to muster 10 or fewer points. That’s not a recipe for success in the NFL.
The division rival Atlanta Falcons soar into Bank of America Stadium in Week 6, coming off a thrilling victory on Thursday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They’re an explosive offensive team with talent across the skill positions, so it’s a daunting task, to say the least.
Fans submitted some good questions this week - as you typically do - so let’s get right into them.
Burning questions from Carolina Panthers fans entering Week 6 vs. the Falcons
Carolina Panthers' defensive woes
How can the defense improve? They can’t attack the quarterback, they can’t cover, and they can’t stop the run game. – Alex Bianchi Di Carcano
Alex, the defense has been brutal to watch this season so far. Most Carolina Panthers fans understood that the front office was emphasizing improving the offense first and foremost this offseason, but perhaps undersold exactly how much of a step back Ejiro Evero's unit could take in the wake of that approach.
There’s not a magical fix because the roster lacks talent on that side of the ball. Derrick Brown being lost for the season, as well as Shaq Thompson, are daggers to an already hole-riddled group. While I don’t foresee a significant turnaround this year, there are a couple of things I’d like to see more focus on.
First, the fundamentals of the game. The missed tackles are infuriating. The miscommunications on the backend have been costly. Stress the fundamentals to these players and if the players can’t translate those coaching points to the field on Sundays, let them catch their breaths on the bench for a bit. It’s what they did with the quarterback, after all.
Secondly, Evero needs to mix up his coverages. Per NFL Pro, the team has worked out of single-high coverages on 75.8 percent of dropbacks, the most of any team this season. Carolina runs Cover 3 on 59.6% of plays. They also allow a league-worst 13.7 yards per attempt and have given up six touchdowns against in-breaking routes.
Jaycee Horn is an outstanding press man-coverage corner. I’d love to see Evero let that dog roam a bit more and mitigate the opponent’s top targets. As for the pass rush? Prayer sounds like a good starting point.