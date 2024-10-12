5 burning Carolina Panthers fan questions entering Week 6 vs. the Falcons
By Ricky Raines
Carolina Panthers' offseason plans in 2025
The Panthers are going to have over 40 free agents when this season ends. Which players do you think they cannot afford to lose? Also, what moves can they make to increase the cap space so they can sign quality free agents? – Jack Lee
It’s a great question and one that probably deserves a long-form standalone answer, Jack. But for now, let’s look at a quick version reply.
The giant number of free agents can be seen as both anxiety-inducing because you need to fill about 75 percent of the 53-man roster, in theory, but also as a positive because this roster needs turnover. To create cap space in 2025, there are some restructures and cuts that could happen and bring the total up from the current $41 million range to around $65-$70 million.
Taylor Moton is a name to watch there. I’d also toss out Shy Tuttle as a cut possibility. If Miles Sanders survives the current season, I’d be surprised to see him in Carolina in 2025.
For the players I’d personally deem ‘can’t lose’ guys - it’s not a long list. That tends to be the case when you were 2-15 the prior season and now you’re off to a 1-4 start. Chuba Hubbard is one.
He has fought his way back from a significant core injury in his initial seasons, he’s put a ton of extra time and work into improving his pass-catching, and he’s improved in pass protection. Hubbard is a player who stands for all the right things that you’re trying to instill into the locker room to facilitate a culture and identity.
I’d like to see Diontae Johnson back, but it depends on the asking price. I’d like to see Sam Franklin Jr. back if he’s healthy following a serious injury, as he’s a terrific special teams guy and depth player. Shaq Thompson is an emotional leader for the team and a quality football player, but he’s battled a rash of injuries as of late. He might not be a must-return at this stage.
Coping with misery
Should we start eating whiskey cereal on Sunday instead of Monday? – Ben Ferguson
Whiskey cereal, wine oatmeal, gin grits, a dash of coffee in your Bailey’s - I won’t judge you at all for adapting your breakfast game plan to Sunday instead of the day after. We’re all looking for any way possible to make football more enjoyable. Cheers, Ben.