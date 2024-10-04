Dave Canales' revelation highlights why Panthers must extend Shaq Thompson
By Dean Jones
Shaq Thompson has been the beating heart of the Carolina Panthers' defense for years. He took on the mantle passed to him by fellow linebackers Thomas Davis and Luke Kuechly. He knew what it meant to play for this organization and learned exceptional leadership traits from two cornerstone pieces that played a significant role in the team's success during the mid-2010s.
Thompson's seen plenty of changes. He's one of two players remaining from Carolina's memorable run to the Super Bowl in 2015. The former first-round pick is the embodiment of the team's Keep Pounding mantra. Amid all the coaching firings and rapid descent to rock bottom, the second-level presence remained a constant.
What the future holds for Thompson is more uncertain than ever. The Panthers were dealt another devastating blow when the Washington product suffered a torn Achilles during their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He's out for the season and potentially beyond that depending on the recovery time. Considering the fact he's also out of contract in the spring, this could be the last we see of him in a Carolina uniform.
Shaq Thompson putting the Carolina Panthers first despite crippling injury
This would be a sad way for Thompson's career with the team that drafted him to end. But head coach Dave Canales' revelation after his successful surgery to repair the issue is exactly why general manager Dan Morgan should think strongly about extending him.
"For a first-time head coach, I can't say enough what it means for a veteran guy like Shaq Thompson to send me texts after the games to support the messaging, going to the rest of the guys to embody it, to play with the style that we're looking for all across the board. And just really be just such a leader and a team guy. So, somebody we're going to really miss, and it just meant a lot for me that he checked in. I love that guy and, and just hoping for a beautiful and quick recovery. He wanted to know how practice went [after surgery]. I mean, could you imagine anything else from Shaq?"- Dave Canales via Panthers.com
Morgan is running things with a business-first mentality these days. There is no sentiment involved - especially when it comes to building a successful roster capable of achieving sustained success. Thompson's done right by the franchise over the last two offseasons by taking a pay cut and putting the team first. Those in power should think long and hard about returning the favor.
Much will depend on Thompson's recuperation and the money involved. It would be nothing more than a one-year, prove-it deal considering the situation. However, it's also worth remembering that the player's influence goes way beyond his on-field production.
Thompson is an undisputed leader within the locker room. He's always on hand to lend advice and guidance to those looking to follow in his footsteps. Rookie linebacker Trevin Wallace spoke glowingly about his teammate, stating that he'd already sent him some film on the Chicago Bears while waiting for surgery. That's a testament to the man and how deeply he cares about this organization.
That counts for something, or at least it should. But it's a precarious situation whichever way one looks at it.