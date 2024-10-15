5 Carolina Panthers who could be benched after Week 6 loss vs. the Falcons
By Dean Jones
LaBryan Ray - Carolina Panthers DL
The Carolina Panthers are trying to make the best of a bad situation along their 3-4 defensive front. Losing Pro Bowl performer Derrick Brown for the season after just one game was a devastating blow. There's a long way to go, but it looks like there's not enough genuine quality elsewhere on the depth chart to cope with this monumental absence.
LaBryan Ray's been getting starting reps in Brown's absence alongside Shy Tuttle and A'Shawn Robinson. He's not reached even modest expectations as yet, leaving those in power with no option but to give Nick Thurman and DeShawn Williams a shot in Week 6.
Ray's less-than-stellar 42.8 grade from Pro Football Focus so far tells its own story. The former Alabama standout is a decent enough backup option. Tasking him with prominent responsibilities is having a detrimental impact on the team's chances of generating any momentum on the defensive side of things.
This experiment should come to an end soon. Ray's unlikely to be part of the team's long-term plans, so examining the prospects of other options in greater detail might be the best route forward.
Ian Thomas - Carolina Panthers TE
The Panthers welcomed back Ian Thomas from his spell on injured reserve with a calf issue. There was hope he could become a more productive presence under new head coach Dave Canales, which stemmed from some notable contributions over early workouts before his latest setback. Sadly for the former fourth-round selection, it was more of the same in Week 6.
Thomas is ineffective in the passing game despite boasting some impressive physical attributes. He couldn't bring in any of his three targets against the Atlanta Falcons. The tight end also displayed a complete lack of awareness by proclaiming he didn't know stud cornerback A.J. Terrell had the speed needed to jump a route. Just astonishing.
This will depend on whether Tommy Tremble can make it out of the NFL's concussion protocol in time for Week 7 at the Washington Commanders. Rookie fourth-rounder Ja'Tavion Sanders looked much better last time out. If the Notre Dame product gets clearance, the coaching staff should have no problem moving Thomas to the fringes.
Everyone knows what Thomas is at this point. It should be his last campaign in Carolina, so giving younger players with more long-term upside an opportunity would be preferable.