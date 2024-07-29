Carolina Panthers' renaissance man continues offseason rejuvenation at camp
By Dean Jones
It's hard for fans to get excited about Ian Thomas. The veteran tight end had countless opportunities to fill the gaping void left by Greg Olsen in 2020. He's blown every one of them despite getting a pretty decent contract extension from the Carolina Panthers to keep him long-term.
Thomas' role has diminished with every passing season. He was restricted to blocking duties more often than not and was forced to take two consecutive pay cuts to stick around. With a new regime coming into the fold, many wondered if this offseason would be his last in a Panthers uniform.
It's still early days, but Thomas is intent on changing the narrative.
Carolina Panthers are getting improved consistency from Ian Thomas
The former fourth-round pick's risen to the challenge in the face of adversity this offseason. Thomas caught the eye over OTAs and Carolina's mandatory minicamp. The player's taken this newfound momentum into training camp, coming up with several outstanding catches when targets came his way.
Carolina shut down Tommy Tremble - the projected No. 1 tight end heading into the season - with hamstring tightness. Thomas is taking full advantage of his absence by staking a claim for prominent involvement under Dave Canales. Considering how the first-year head coach wants to deploy tight ends heavily within his progressive scheme, all hope is not lost where the Indiana product is concerned.
Another fine example of Thomas' improved confidence in the passing game arrived during Monday's practice. The veteran got downfield quickly and quarterback Bryce Young found him with a well-delivered strike on the move that resulted in a big gain.
Again, fans are approaching Thomas' apparent renaissance with skepticism. It's not the first time he's shone during a training camp before fluffing his lines when it matters much more. Until he proves to be an asset in the regular season, attitudes won't change.
That's something on Thomas' agenda in the not-too-distant future. Getting his foot back in the door and making the team were his primary objectives initially. A lot can change between now and Carolina's final cuts, but he's gone from a proverbial afterthought to a roster lock based on his performance levels.
Could the Panthers' new head coach have the spark that finally ignites Thomas' true potential? The jury is still out on that. At the same time, it's hard to ignore the obvious improvements made in a relatively short period since Canales took charge.
With Tremble and rookie fourth-rounder Ja'Tavion Sanders also set to play important roles, this tight-end trio could provide more productivity than the Panthers have seen since Olsen was allowed to leave for the Seattle Seahawks. Nobody can say that with any guarantee, but the stars are aligning.
Seeing is believing with Thomas. If he can make similar plays when the pads go on, it'll only help his cause. Canales should also give the player his fair share of targets throughout their preseason slate given that game-day production has been scarce since his rookie campaign in 2018.
Coming through these tests with flying colors is pivotal. If Thomas achieves this feat, one couldn't dismiss the possibility of an integral role in Carolina's offensive strategy.
Fans have been sold fool's gold with Thomas before. But this time it might be different with Canales leading the charge.