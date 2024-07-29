3 winners (and 2 losers) from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Week 1
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 2
Tommy Tremble - Carolina Panthers TE
Tommy Tremble had a monumental opportunity awaiting him this offseason. The Carolina Panthers were giving him a legitimate opportunity to finally become a No. 1 tight end. It's something he's waited for after arguably being mismanaged by the two previous coaching regimes.
The former third-round selection was eager to make the most of this chance. Tremble shone over early offseason workouts and was praised by head coach Dave Canales for his practice intensity coupled with some encouraging emerging leadership. This raised optimism regarding his hopes for a genuine breakout campaign in 2024.
Unfortunately, this momentum came to an abrupt halt. Tremble was shut down after experiencing some tightness in his hamstring. Canales believes taking this cautious approach can limit the risk of complications growing down the road based on comments via Fan Nation.
"We had to shut Tommy down he was starting to experience some tightness in his hamstring, so we wanted to make sure we get ahead of it instead of trying to nurse him through a bunch of days. Let’s get him really healthy and have him come back to us the way we know he can be."- Dave Canales via Fan Nation
This is a slight blow for Tremble. Veteran tight end Ian Thomas has been getting plenty of work in his absence and is making plays in the passing game. If the same trend continues before the Notre Dame product gets medically cleared to participate, the urgency to hit the ground running is obvious.
All hope is not lost with Tremble - far from it. He's got the athleticism needed to be impactful within Canales' scheme. The fourth-year pro can become the total package at the tight-end spot with some extra refinement. Hopefully, this hamstring issue will be nothing more than a bump in the road.
Playing catch-up is less than ideal for Tremble. He'll need to approach this latest stumbling block with the same determination to ensure it doesn't have any lingering effect on his hopes of making a better go of things in 2024.