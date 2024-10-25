5 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 8 at the Broncos
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers have a big job to dig themselves out of their current hole. They are languishing at 1-6 with nowhere to go but up following an abysmal start to the campaign. Almost everything is crumbling where this franchise is concerned. It's going to be a long road back to respectability.
Dave Canales needs to roll with the punches and keep plowing forward. There is no other option with games coming thick and fast heading into the midway point. Next up for this struggling organization is a daunting-looking trip to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 8.
The Broncos are leaning heavily on their defense while rookie quarterback Bo Nix becomes comfortable in the pocket. Sean Payton has his squad at 4-3 and with a chance to make the postseason in Year 2 of his tenure. No game can be taken lightly, but the former New Orleans Saints head coach will see this as a fantastic opportunity to gain their fifth victory of the campaign versus one of the NFL's basement dwellers.
Pressure is building. With this in mind, here are five Panthers firmly on the hot seat entering Week 8 at the Broncos.
Xavier Woods - Carolina Panthers S
Xavier Woods is held to a higher standard than most after his outstanding production over the last two seasons. The veteran safety has taken a noticeable step back in 2024 so far. Nothing but a big performance will do against the Denver Broncos.
Woods drew the ire of fans for laughing when asked his opinion about being part of the league's worst defense. He followed this up with another less-than-stellar outing in Week 7 at the Washington Commanders, who had their way offensively despite missing rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels for everything but their opening drive.
The former sixth-round selection might have Nick Scott alongside him in the starting lineup once again if Jordan Fuller doesn't prove his fitness in time. That's not ideal for Woods, but it does not detract from the need to be fundamentally sound and communicate effectively against an offense that can carve up plenty of yards on the ground if given enough space.
If there was ever a time for Woods to step up and produce the goods, it's now.