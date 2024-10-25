5 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 8 at the Broncos
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
Life moves quickly in the NFL. Bryce Young was probably anticipating another week of running the scout team and providing backup duties behind Andy Dalton - especially after Dave Canales deflected every question around his reintroduction on Monday. Now, he gets another chance to prove his worth as a starting NFL quarterback.
Dalton's unfortunate car accident thankfully resulted in a sprained thumb and nothing more. The Panthers aren't planning on risking him this week, leaving the door open for Young to show what he could potentially bring to the franchise long-term.
This won't be easy. The Denver Broncos boast one of the league's most formidable defenses. They are well-balanced and create havoc in opposing backfields through explosive edge rushers and exotic blitz packages. Young must expect the unexpected and be ready for absolutely anything.
The challenge awaiting Young is a steep one. But if he can somehow show growth and come out of the game with credit, it'll either entice trade offers or give him the starting job back permanently.
Dave Canales - Carolina Panthers HC
Dave Canales needs to start winning football games. That might be a step too far for the Carolina Panthers right now. But the fact this under-strength group isn't even remotely competitive is not reflecting well on the first-year head coach.
Deflecting questions about quarterback Bryce Young came back to haunt him just two days later when he was forced to install the signal-caller back under center. That's the bad luck Canales has been having of late, so the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator needs to roll up his sleeves and fight with the hand he's been dealt.
The Panthers aren't expected to win this game. They are heavy underdogs with sportsbooks and rightfully so. Fans are bracing themselves for another loss. What they don't want is their team cowering and accepting their fate.
Canales must show some resolve. He must trust his methods and more importantly, trust Young despite showing a complete lack of faith up to now. That's the only way Carolina is going to salvage some semblance of respectability from the campaign.