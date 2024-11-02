5 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 9 against the Saints
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are going through significant complications right now. They are struggling to generate any positive momentum despite so much optimism before the campaign. Another high-end draft pick seems inevitable with the team sitting at 1-7 among the NFL's worst once again.
Dave Canales' positive demeanor on show throughout the summer has diminished. The head coach admitted this is the hardest experience he's faced throughout his coaching career to date. Coming out on the other end with some semblance of respectability should be the primary goal moving forward.
It's no surprise to see the Panthers as home underdogs once again in Week 9. The New Orleans Saints have lost their last six games following a 2-0 start that also included a convincing triumph over Carolina. Things won't be easy - especially with veteran quarterback Derek Carr returning to the lineup - but it's not impossible if early momentum is generated.
The pressure is building in more ways than one. With this in mind, here are five Panthers firmly on the hot seat entering Week 9 at Bank of America Stadium.
Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 9 vs. Saints
Cade Mays - Carolina Panthers OL
Ikem Ekwonu's injury means Cade Mays is getting a starting opportunity in Week 9. The former sixth-round selection was cast aside during the summer but returned to the fold after Austin Corbett suffered a season-ending torn bicep. Now, he'll occupy the center position as versatile lineman Brady Christensen moves over to the blindside against the New Orleans Saints.
This is a big gamble. The Carolina Panthers' offensive line emerged into an area of strength quickly this season. Having Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis alongside Mays should help, but it won't take long for the Tennessee product to become a weak link if he doesn't raise performance levels.
The Panthers don't have much choice, in all honesty. They didn't acquire a specialist center throughout the offseason after cutting Bradley Bozeman and recently released Andrew Raym. Mays has an unlikely opportunity to establish himself as an important depth piece. The jury is still out on that based on his previous production in a competitive setting.