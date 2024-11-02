5 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 9 against the Saints
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
Bryce Young is getting the start once again in Week 9. But considering the comments from Andy Dalton and Dave Canales recently, this could be his last chance to make a good impression.
The Carolina Panthers' new regime has no faith in Young. That much is apparent by protecting Dalton, their restricted play-calling that offers no creativity whatsoever, and the fact he was benched after just two games. Speculation remains about the former No. 1 overall pick being traded before the 2024 deadline, which is something to monitor closely in the coming days.
Worrying about issues outside of his control won't do Young any favors in this one. He needs to focus on putting together a top-level performance versus a team he's not got the best record against. The New Orleans Saints have some problems in their secondary, so the Heisman Trophy winner must take advantage of it.
If this is Young's final audition, he needs to leave everything out on the field, be confident in his abilities, and play with a sense of freedom that hasn't been evident consistently enough. Everything after that is out of his hands.
Brady Christensen - Carolina Panthers OL
Ikem Ekwonu's promising start to the season suffered its first bump in the road. The left tackle is missing in Week 9 with an ankle issue, leaving Dave Canales with no option other than to reshuffle the offensive line once again.
Instead of deploying Yosh Nijman on the blindside, the Panthers are shifting Brady Christensen once again. The former third-round pick's versatility is one of his greatest strengths. He'll now get the chance to showcase his talent from the position where he starred in college.
Christensen was an outstanding left tackle at BYU. The Panthers graded him higher on the interior during their pre-draft assessments, which remains a hot topic of debate. The fourth-year pro has a chance to solidify his chances for another deal this weekend by nullifying the New Orleans Saints' pass rush.
A big performance is needed from Christensen to continue the outstanding form from the offensive line this season. Performing well at the center position is one thing. Doing it on an island on the edge is another matter.