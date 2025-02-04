5 Panthers (past or present) who could reunite with Steve Wilks on the NY Jets

Steve Wilks remains largely respected by everyone associated with the Carolina Panthers. His leadership, pride, and professionalism meant a lot to this franchise at a difficult time. When he found his way back into the league, there was universal approval.

Wilks was harshly treated by the Panthers. After Matt Rhule's firing, he raised the organization from rock bottom and made it respected once again. They were competitive, hard-nosed, and didn't step back an inch.

Carolina almost clinched the NFC South title against all odds before falling agonizingly short against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That wasn't enough for Wilks to get the job permanently. Team owner David Tepper went with an experienced offensive mind instead, hiring Frank Reich. No Panthers fan wants to be reminded of how that turned out.

After a year out learning and helping out his alma mater in Charlotte, Wilks has been hired to become the New York Jets defensive coordinator. New head coach Aaron Glenn wanted to find an experienced leader so he could manage the entire football operation. The former Panthers interim is exactly what.

This could see him turn to some familiar faces to assist with a pivotal transition. On this topic, here are five Panthers players (past or present) who might reunite with Wilks on the Jets.

Carolina Panthers players (past or present) who could reunite with Steve Wilks on the NY Jets

Sam Franklin Jr. - Carolina Panthers S

While Sam Franklin Jr. doesn't offer much on the defensive rotation, his infectious energy and exceptional special teams prowess will no doubt get Steve Wilks' seal of approval. The Carolina Panthers would like to keep him around, but it's also worth remembering how revered the ex-interim head coach is with those who worked with him during the 2022 campaign.

Franklin is arguably the one real success story from Matt Rhule's tenure. Nobody expected much from the undrafted free agent out of Temple. His relentless desire and never-say-die mentality got his foot in the door. The defensive back followed this by carving out a niche for himself as a special teams gunner.

Not only did Franklin excel in this discipline, but he also emerged as one of the league's best. Dave Canales became enamored with his work ethic and boundless enthusiasm during the offseason. This is the sort of attitude he wants from every player, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Panthers keep him around on another extension.

If not, then Wilks might put a good word in for Franklin.