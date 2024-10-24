5 Carolina Panthers players who could be benched at the Broncos in Week 8
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales is going through more ups and downs than most. That comes with the territory as head coach of the Carolina Panthers - something the once-enthusiastic figure is finding out to his cost.
Canales was dealt another blow this week. After throwing his support behind veteran quarterback Andy Dalton, he suffered a sprained thumb during a car accident. This forced the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator back to Bryce Young, which is something he was reluctant to do after benching the No. 1 pick in 2023 after just two games.
Some established stars are back at practice, but the situation remains dire until further notice. Dalton's removal from the lineup was enforced. However, more changes could be on the immediate horizon given Carolina's current predicament at 1-6 among the league's basement dwellers once again.
With this in mind, here are five Panthers players who could be benched in Week 8 at the Denver Broncos.
Carolina Panthers players who could be benched in Week 8
Ian Thomas - Carolina Panthers TE
Despite his woeful showing in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons, much-maligned veteran tight end Ian Thomas once again got a hefty workload last time out at the Washington Commanders. He gained 49 percent of offensive snaps, but it was more of the same performance-wise.
Thankfully, Thomas wasn't involved too much in the passing game. He did whiff on two blocks in critical moments, which is supposed to be his big strength and one of the primary reasons why the former fourth-round selection is still around.
If Thomas isn't blocking effectively, there's no point in prolonging the agony and continuing with him in a starting capacity. This bears more significance when one considers that Ja'Tavion Sanders is coming on much sooner than most anticipated.
Sanders brought in all six of his targets at Northwest Stadium. He's emerging as the primary pass-catching threat at the tight end spot in Year 1 of his professional career. This could move Tommy Tremble into the blocking role and Thomas to the fringes.