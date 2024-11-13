5 Carolina Panthers players failing to meet expectations at the 2024 bye week
By Dean Jones
Tommy Tremble - Carolina Panthers TE
Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales praised Tommy Tremble for his outstanding work ethic and emerging leadership throughout the offseason. Having a progressive young play-caller was projected to take the tight end's game to heights he's failed to reach so far. Unfortunately for the player, things haven't gone according to plan.
Tremble's had some bad luck. He's played just five games thanks to an injury and a concussion. The former third-round pick out of Notre Dame has quickly become an afterthought in the passing attack, which is thanks in no small part to the rapid emergence of fourth-round rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders.
The No. 101 overall selection already has more receiving yards than any Carolina tight end since Greg Olsen. Sanders is an athletic route-runner who's growing some encouraging chemistry with Bryce Young. While that's great news for the Panthers, it does nothing to enhance Tremble's prospects of getting another contract once his rookie deal expires next spring.
It'll be interesting to see how the Panthers deploy Tremble after the bye. Making him the primary blocking option at the expense of Ian Thomas might be the preferred course of action - something that would elevate Sanders to the permanent No. 1 option along the way.
Jadeveon Clowney - Carolina Panthers OLB
The Panthers pulled off a coup by convincing Jadeveon Clowney to join their quest for respectability in 2024. Playing closer to home and getting a two-year deal tipped the scales in Carolina's favor. This represented a statement of intent from the front office, who want the league to know things are being done differently these days.
Clowney quickly evolved into a quiet leadership presence. He's provided stability within an edge-rushing room in dire need of production. His ability to assist against the run has flashed on occasion, but something is missing.
The former No. 1 pick out of South Carolina found life difficult being the sole focus of opposing protection schemes. Clowney hasn't had a sack since Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders. He's got two quarterback hits and seven pressures throughout the campaign. He's also missed 10 percent of his tackles according to Pro Football Reference.
Having D.J. Wonnum alongside him in Week 10 against the New York Giants helped enormously. Clowney got some extra freedom to roam and looked a lot more comfortable. Hopefully, this is a trend that can continue once the Panthers return from their bye.