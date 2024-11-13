5 Carolina Panthers players failing to meet expectations at the 2024 bye week
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
Expectations were higher for Bryce Young coming into his second season. The quarterback went through untold complications in a toxic environment throughout his rookie campaign. A more stable offseason coupled with the presence of head coach Dave Canales led many to believe that things could start trending up in 2024.
It didn't take long for Canales to cut this experiment short. Young's first two games under center were an unmitigated disaster and he was benched in favor of Andy Dalton. This came with claims about being the biggest bust in NFL Draft history and talk of a potential trade with several suitors reportedly willing to take this problem off their hands.
Young bided his time. Dalton started well but regressed. Once the signal-caller suffered an unfortunate injury, the Carolina Panthers gave the No. 1 overall selection in 2023 another chance to impress.
It's not perfect by any stretch of the imagination, but Young's confidence is growing and he's gaining momentum. Canales remains noncommittal regarding his long-term aspirations. Even so, there are signs of life at last.
Young hasn't met expectations just yet. That's not up for discussion. But those who wrote him off completely might be eating their words before long.
Shy Tuttle - Carolina Panthers DL
Losing Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown after just one game was a devastating blow to the Panthers' chances. His supreme consistency and ability to make plays being double or triple-teamed left a hole others on the roster couldn't fill. Things have improved slightly over the last fortnight, but it's been pretty disappointing overall.
Bigger things were expected of Shy Tuttle this season. The nose tackle went through significant complications following his arrival in 2023 free agency. Once Brown went out, there was more emphasis on improved performances from the veteran.
There are times when Tuttle looks like a stable anchor to Ejiro Evero's 3-4 defensive front. There was even a stretch of 1-2 games where he stood out considerably. However, it's been nowhere near consistent enough to meet lofty expectations.
The Panthers will keep playing Tuttle - they have no choice considering the injuries and lack of genuine depth behind him. However, the next seven contests after the bye week will serve as an audition for the player in his quest to see out the final year of his deal in 2025 with a cap hit of $9.38 million attached.