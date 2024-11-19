5 Carolina Panthers players fighting for their futures after the 2024 bye week
By Imari Burris
Tommy Tremble - Carolina Panthers TE
Dave Canales had high hopes for tight end Tommy Tremble coming into the season. A small part of the Carolina Panthers fanbase did too, acknowledging that the position takes time to develop and bad quarterback play is not a great way to progress.
Rookie fourth-rounder Ja’Tavion Sanders wasn’t trying to hear all that, bursting onto the scene as a real target for the Panthers at a time when they were crying out for stability at the tight end spot. Tremble has suffered injuries, but he has been given every opportunity to show what he can be and failed to meet expectations.
With Tremble hitting free agency and the Panthers being somewhat strapped for cash, the former third-round pick out of Notre Dame needs to at least show he is the best blocker on the team and can be a consistent dynamic TE2 through his athelticism.
Brady Christensen - Carolina Panthers OL
Brady Christensen has arguably been the runner-up team MVP on offense behind Chuba Hubbard. Last year the Panthers lost both starting guards early in the season and it was a revolving door of mediocrity or worse. The same has happened this year with starting center Austin Corbett once again going down.
Starting guard Damien Lewis missed some time, and left tackle Ikem Ekwonu also spent a few games on the sidelines. The one positive? Christensen is healthy and picking up wherever he is needed.
He has started at center for multiple games and is just as good as the starter. Christensen has done the same thing at guard and left tackle posting a 65.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.
The interesting thing about Christensen's situation is that he and Corbett are free agents this offseason. With Corbett suffering a third season-ending injury in a row, could the Panthers opt to let him walk and get cheaper by re-singing the former third-round pick out of BYU instead?