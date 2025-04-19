5 Carolina Panthers players on the hot seat entering the 2025 NFL Draft

Chau Smith-Wade - Carolina Panthers CB

Dan Morgan seemed pretty happy to move forward with the cornerback options at his disposal. The Carolina Panthers spent significant resources to enhance their historically bad defense throughout free agency. Every other position group got upgrades in some capacity, so it's a supreme vote of confidence in last year's starting trio.

That's not to say the Panthers didn't spend. Jaycee Horn got a bumper contract extension ahead of time, which made him the league's highest-paid cornerback briefly. Mike Jackson Sr. got a two-year deal to prevent him from leaving in free agency. This was richly deserved after the veteran impressed in 2024.

Chau Smith-Wade is projected to be the starting nickel in Ejiro Evero's 3-4 scheme currently. The former fifth-round pick flashed promise as a rookie, especially against the run. However, the frailties in coverage need major refinement before confidence in his long-term outlook increases.

This also shouldn't stop the Panthers from finding another cornerback in the draft. Some analysts are expecting Dan Morgan to address this issue with one of his early selections. Whether that's more boundary help or an exceptional slot specialist remains to be seen, but Smith-Wade could be moving down the depth chart in this scenario.

That wouldn't be the end of the world for Smith-Wade, who was always viewed as a development project.

D.J. Johnson - Carolina Panthers OLB

It's widely perceived that the Panthers will use their first-round selection to bolster their pass rush during the draft. This area became a constant thorn in the team's side last season, although things did improve once D.J. Wonnum came back into the starting lineup following injury.

Wonnum and Jadeveon Clowney should have an important role to play. The Panthers also signed Patrick Jones II from the Minnesota Vikings in free agency. He's coming off a career campaign and should provide an added spark that was sorely lacking previously.

If the Panthers add another edge rusher, perhaps even two if Dan Morgan can acquire more capital, it paints a bleak future for D.J. Johnson.

The Oregon graduate was a big gamble by the Panthers at No. 80 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Most were shocked beyond measure by this bold surge up the pecking order for someone with a Day 3 grade or worse. Aside from some brief flashes, it's been a relatively underwhelming first two seasons.

Johnson doesn't look capable of generating consistent pressure. He lacks explosiveness and is technically flawed. Things are better after the run, but any further reinforcements could see the player plunge toward the roster bubble heading into the summer.