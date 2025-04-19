5 Carolina Panthers players on the hot seat entering the 2025 NFL Draft

Yosh Nijman - Carolina Panthers OT

The Carolina Panthers' offensive line was a beacon of hope amid the chaos last season. Dan Morgan's trench revolution on offense had the desired effect, with Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis giving the interior a sense of security and aggressiveness that made everyone better.

Morgan turned his attention to the defense this offseason. The Panthers retained every offensive lineman who played a role last season. This maintains continuity within the same blocking concepts, which is a testament to how well things went over the previous campaign.

Settling is not an option. The good teams are always looking to improve perceived strengths. One only has to look at how the Philadelphia Eagles stockpile offensive and defensive linemen to see how this can lead to sustained success.

Some analysts are tipping the Panthers to take an offensive tackle early in the draft. Taylor Moton is in the final year of his deal, although letting the ultra-consistent right tackle leave would be extremely foolish. Any new, high-profile arrival from the college ranks is probably going to impact Yosh Nijman more than anyone else.

When Nijman replaced Moton last season, performance levels dipped. He took a pay cut to stick around in 2025, which indicates he'll be on the 53-man roster. If the Panthers bolster the tackle spots, he could be an emergency piece and nothing more.

Jonathon Brooks - Carolina Panthers RB

I went back and forth with this one. The Panthers believed enough in Jonathon Brooks to trade up and acquire him during the 2024 NFL Draft. Dan Morgan also cannot wait around after the running back suffered another devastating injury.

Carolina drafted Brooks, knowing he faced a long road back to health after tearing his ACL playing for the Texas Longhorns in college. They took their time, giving him step-by-step targets and only ramping things up when they were fully satisfied.

Brooks came back, albeit for three games. The No. 46 overall selection went down with a non-contact injury on his first carry against the Philadelphia Eagles. The fears were immediate, which were quickly followed by head coach Dave Canales confirming another torn ACL on the same knee.

This is a devastating blow. Brooks is expected to miss the entire 2025 campaign. The Panthers don't have the luxury of waiting around, as evidenced by their decision to sign 1,000-yard rusher Rico Dowdle in free agency to go alongside Chuba Hubbard.

Morgan has also taken a keen interest in some of the top running back prospects in this year's class. If the Panthers throw up a curveball and take one earlier than expected, and if Dowdle cements his status as a potential long-term piece of the puzzle, that won't look favorably on Brooks' outlook moving forward.

It sounds harsh, but the NFL is a cutthroat business.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis