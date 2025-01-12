5 Carolina Panthers players who robbed the team blind in 2024

Dane Jackson - Carolina Panthers CB

Free-agent signing Dane Jackson was projected to be the Carolina Panthers' starting cornerback opposite Jaycee Horn in 2024. General manager Dan Morgan is a known fan of the player from their time together on the Buffalo Bills. His veteran experience and decent production from a rotational role were expected to be a significant asset for defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to call upon.

This didn't go according to plan. Jackson suffered a hamstring injury late in the summer that forced him to injured reserve. It also left the Panthers seeking alternatives, striking a trade agreement with the Seattle Seahawks for Mike Jackson Sr.

It was a tremendous piece of business by the Panthers. Jackson formed a superb tandem with Horn. Dave Canales highlighted the desire to give him a contract extension for his outstanding efforts. This will provide much-needed stability to a defense set for wholesale changes over the offseason.

Dane Jackson's fortunes didn't go nearly as well. There was no fit for him upon returning to the lineup and his performances were subpar. The injury issues might give him a reprieve, but there wouldn't be any tears shed among the fanbase if the Panthers let him go ahead of time.

Diontae Johnson - Former Carolina Panthers WR

The Panthers needed more help in the wide receiver room heading into 2024. They took a calculated risk by acquiring Diontae Johnson via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Johnson was a Pro Bowl-caliber performer at the peak of his powers. His sharp route running and assured hands were traits quarterback Bryce Young hadn't benefitted from previously aside from Adam Thielen's presence. A strong offseason only raised expectations about what this duo could accomplish.

It didn't take long for things to unravel. Johnson returned to his unhappy self when the Panthers struggled to make an impact early. He called out his teammates and cut a disgruntled figure for the most part. The Panthers opted to remove him from the equation before this escalated.

The Panthers shipped Johnson to the Baltimore Ravens for nothing more than a late-round pick swap. They also agreed to pay most of his remaining salary to rubber-stamp the transaction. That is how badly Dan Morgan wanted to get rid of this emerging distraction.

His problems didn't end there. Johnson was waived by the Ravens after refusing to come into a game. The former third-round pick was claimed by the Houston Texans, but he's barely featured since.

Johnson's become the poster child for how to botch a contract year. He cost himself millions on a long-term deal. Now, he'll be lucky to get a one-year, prove-it contract when free agency arrives.

